News On Japan
Japanese Author Wins UK’s Top Mystery Award

LONDON, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - Japanese author Akira Otani’s novel Baba Yaga’s Night has won the Dagger Award in the translated fiction category—marking the first time a Japanese writer has received the honor from what is widely regarded as the world’s top prize in crime and mystery literature.

The award ceremony, hosted by the UK’s Crime Writers' Association, took place in London on July 3rd. Otani’s novel, translated into English by Sam Bett, was announced the winner of the Dagger Award for translated crime fiction.

Baba Yaga’s Night follows the story of a woman named Yoriko Shindo, who thrives on violence, and her complex, unnamed relationship with the daughter of a yakuza boss she is assigned to protect. The novel blends high-paced action with themes such as female solidarity and misogyny, tackling gender issues head-on.

In an interview with JNN ahead of the award announcement, Otani said: "If you try to center women in any genre in Japan, it’s impossible to avoid misogyny. If you’re trying to depict reality, you have to face it. I think female readers, across cultures and borders, could probably relate to that shared experience."

Founded in 1955, the Dagger Awards are considered among the most prestigious accolades in global crime and mystery writing. While previous Japanese authors such as Hideo Yokoyama (Six Four), Keigo Higashino (The Devotion of Suspect X), and Kotaro Isaka (Maria Beetle) have been shortlisted, Otani is the first Japanese recipient.

Maxim Jakubowski, chair of the judging panel, praised the book’s originality: "It fused manga culture, yakuza cinema, Takeshi Kitano influences, and strong LGBTQ elements. The combination was highly distinctive."

Otani’s win also highlights the continued rise of Japanese women writers in global literary circles. This year’s shortlist also featured Asako Yuzuki’s BUTTER, which has sold more than 400,000 copies in the UK.

Japanese Textbooks Featured at Turkmenistan Pavilion

At the Turkmenistan Pavilion near the East Gate, one of the most striking displays isn’t just the golden horses or traditional costumes—but a set of Japanese-language textbooks used in Turkmen schools.

Tokugawa’s Gamble – Betrayals, Battles, and the Tiger of Kai

This episode of Sengoku Jidai explores Tokugawa Ieyasu’s rise during Japan’s chaotic Warring States era, focusing on his conquest of Totomi Province, alliance with and betrayal of the Takeda clan, and the climactic Battle of Mikatagahara. (Kings and Generals)

Two Arrested for Scamming School Lunches with Cheap Foreign Chickens

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, including an executive of a meat distribution company, on suspicion of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act by selling imported chicken falsely labeled as domestically produced to a school lunch center. The suspects, including Kenzo Namiki, allegedly sold cheap foreign chicken to the Fuchu City public school lunch center in 2023, falsely labeling it as poultry from Miyazaki Prefecture.

Low-Income Children Face Hunger During Summer Vacation

A recent survey by a nonprofit organization providing food assistance to low-income single-parent households has revealed that during summer vacation, when school lunches are unavailable, one in three children in these families eat only two meals or less per day.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

The Biggest FRAUD in Japanese Archaeology

Fujimura's fascination with archaeology began in the 1960s, when as a young boy he unearthed a piece of ancient pottery in his backyard. This chance discovery triggered a lifelong obsession with stone tools and ancient artifacts. (Linfamy)

University-Affiliated Schools Gather to Highlight Benefits

As competition for junior high school entrance exams intensifies in Japan, many families are turning their attention to university-affiliated schools, which continue to enjoy strong and growing popularity. These schools offer a rare sense of security in an education system often dominated by relentless testing and high-stakes competition. By guaranteeing admission to their affiliated universities, they allow students to avoid the grueling entrance exam race and instead focus on broader intellectual development, extracurricular pursuits, and early preparation for specialized qualifications.

Why More Children Are Getting Hair Removal

Hair removal is rapidly growing in popularity across all age groups in Japan, with a sharp increase seen even among children. Some clinics now report cases of children as young as nine undergoing hair removal treatments, often due to teasing from classmates or a desire to feel confident during swimming classes.