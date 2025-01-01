News On Japan
Indigo Dye Production Hits Peak Season in Tokushima

Tokushima, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - The production of sukumo, the fermented indigo dye used in traditional Japanese textiles, is now in full swing in Kamiita, Tokushima Prefecture.

At a local facility, freshly harvested indigo leaves are fed into a machine that finely shreds them. A large fan then separates the leaf from the stem by weight—lighter leaves are blown further away while the heavier stems fall close to the machine, allowing for clean separation.

Tokushima is renowned as a major production area for indigo, and the process of making sukumo begins with this stage known as aikonashi, or leaf pulverization.

Once separated, the collected leaves are left to dry for two to three days, during which they turn a deep green color. The full process of sukumo-making continues through December.

Source: MBS

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

Japanese Author Wins UK’s Top Mystery Award

Japanese author Akira Otani’s novel Baba Yaga’s Night has won the Dagger Award in the translated fiction category—marking the first time a Japanese writer has received the honor from what is widely regarded as the world’s top prize in crime and mystery literature.

Traditional Dance Opens Month-Long Festival in Kyoto

The month-long Gion Festival in Kyoto began with the ceremonial rite known as Kippu-iri no Gi, held in the Nagatakehoko district to pray for the festival's safe proceedings.

Nine Injured Including Fractures on Sarakura Mountain Slide

In response to a series of injuries on the mountain slide at Sarakura in Kitakyushu, including fractures sustained by nine users, Mayor Takeuchi announced new safety measures on July 4th aimed at preventing further accidents and ensuring an early reopening.

Five Raccoons Target Duck Family in Zama

In Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, a family of ducks swimming peacefully at dusk drew the attention of five raccoons emerging from a canal and nearby brush, raising concerns among onlookers about a possible attack—though experts later explained the raccoons were likely more curious than predatory.

Is Japan a Transit Point for Fentanyl?

A synthetic opioid so powerful it can kill with a single tablet is threatening to strain relations between Japan and the United States. Fentanyl, a drug originally developed as a medical anesthetic, has become a national crisis in the U.S. due to its high potency and addictive nature. Now, reports suggest it may be making its way into the country via Japan.

T-Shirt Saying 'I Refuse To Be Interrogation' Confiscated

A man being held in detention has filed a lawsuit against Osaka Prefecture, claiming police violated his right to remain silent by confiscating a T-shirt bearing the phrase "I refuse to be interrogated."

Sapporo Braces for Crematorium Bottlenecks

As Japan enters a full-fledged "mass-death society," even cremation may be delayed by days. In Sapporo, the number of annual cremations is expected to reach approximately 32,800 by fiscal 2054. Meanwhile, demand is growing for easier-to-manage burial methods such as tree burials at cemeteries.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.