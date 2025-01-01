Indigo Dye Production Hits Peak Season in Tokushima

Tokushima, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - The production of sukumo, the fermented indigo dye used in traditional Japanese textiles, is now in full swing in Kamiita, Tokushima Prefecture.

At a local facility, freshly harvested indigo leaves are fed into a machine that finely shreds them. A large fan then separates the leaf from the stem by weight—lighter leaves are blown further away while the heavier stems fall close to the machine, allowing for clean separation.

Tokushima is renowned as a major production area for indigo, and the process of making sukumo begins with this stage known as aikonashi, or leaf pulverization.

Once separated, the collected leaves are left to dry for two to three days, during which they turn a deep green color. The full process of sukumo-making continues through December.

Source: MBS