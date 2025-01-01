Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

Ulaanbaatar, Jul 07 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

They landed at Chinggis Khaan International Airport, located outside the capital Ulaanbaatar, at around 4 p.m. Japan time on July 6th. This marks their first visit to Mongolia in their current roles.

Upon descending the aircraft stairs, the Emperor and Empress were offered traditional welcome sweets and received a bouquet of flowers. They exchanged greetings with the Mongolian foreign minister before proceeding past an honor guard.

The couple then traveled by car to their hotel in Ulaanbaatar, where they will be staying during the visit.

On July 7th, the Emperor is scheduled to visit local facilities, including the municipal waterworks supported by Japanese aid. On July 8th, the Emperor and Empress will attend an official state welcome ceremony together.