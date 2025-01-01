News On Japan
Travel

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

KAGOSHIMA, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

The town at the base of the volcano was blanketed in ash, severely reducing visibility for drivers. Normally bustling with tourists, the area was deserted when reporters visited.

As of July 11th, Shinmoedake has been under a Level 3 eruption alert, restricting access to the mountain. At Takachiho-gawara, the main trailhead in Kirishima City, not a single hiker was seen over the weekend.

Ash drifted through the air like snow, accumulating in thick layers that were lifted by gusts of wind, turning the surroundings ghostly white. Even road signs and grass were caked in ash, and white lines in parking lots were no longer visible.

One visitor noted, "This isn't the original color of the parking lot. It's all ash. Just last week it was nothing like this. Even the trail was completely covered all the way to the top."

Due to the eruption, all hiking trails to Shinmoedake have been closed. Some tourists unaware of the restrictions were turned away.

The effects have also reached the popular Maruo Falls. Once known for its emerald green waters, the waterfall has turned gray due to volcanic ash. In nearby rice fields, irrigation canals had to be temporarily shut down to avoid contamination.

Masayuki Mori, head of the Maeda water management group, said, "It looks like cement has been dissolved in the water. It was a real shock. Just as the rice planting finished, this is the time farmers need water most. We don’t know how long this will last."

The eruption has dealt a serious blow to the region’s tourism. At the Kirishima Onsen Market, known for souvenir shops and foot baths that usually draw long lines, there were no tourists in sight. Restaurants inside the market, usually busy at lunchtime, were nearly empty.

Junko Kitadashiro, owner of the Tororotei restaurant, said, "No one is coming. It’s tough. We’ve never seen such an impact before. This eruption has hit us hard."

In Kirishima City, known for its hot springs, inns are scrambling to clean off the volcanic ash. One inn had to suspend its outdoor baths last week due to continuous ash fall.

Keisuke Fukutome, manager of Oyado Hanamizuki, said, "Compared to the last eruption, the ash this time is much finer—like chalk dust. Cleaning takes more than twice as long."

Since the eruption began, the inn has seen nearly 50 cancellations. Still, Fukutome said they intend to continue offering normal service as much as possible. "There’s always anxiety about when it will end, but we benefit from the volcano. We have to coexist with it. All we can do is respond in the moment."

The Japan Meteorological Agency says volcanic activity at Shinmoedake remains active and is urging caution within approximately 3 kilometers of the crater due to the risk of large volcanic rocks and other hazards.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Why Are More Vietnamese People Moving to Nishinari, Osaka?

In Osaka’s Nishinari Ward, a district long known for its day laborers and working-class character, an increasing number of Vietnamese residents are beginning to reshape the local community. Along the Tobita Hondori shopping street—home to roughly 200 karaoke-style pubs, many of them operated by Chinese nationals—more than a dozen new establishments run by Vietnamese immigrants have opened in recent years.

Pokémon and Splash Parade Take Over USJ This Summer

Universal Studios Japan is rolling out a packed summer lineup in 2025 with its high-energy “No Limit! Summer Splash Parade” held daily from 11 a.m. Popular characters including Pikachu, Charizard, My Melody, Kuromi, Mario, and Minions will join the parade, thrilling visitors with powerful water sprays from floats and crew members.

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Island Hopping In Hiroshima | 4-day trip

In this video, we explore a few standout spots in and around Hiroshima - from local culture and cuisine in Takehara, to meeting rabbits on Okunoshima, biking through scenic Etajima, and diving into Saijo’s sake culture. (japan-guide.com)

4 Local Trains on the Way to Sasebo, Nagasaki

This video is about 4 trains I took on the way to Sasebo and the city stoll in the city. (Tokyo Kenchan)

Jurassic World in Real Life? Discover the Dinosaur City in Japan! Fukui Station

In this video, we explore the amazing dinosaur-themed spots around Fukui Station, one of the most unique train stations in Japan! From life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that roar and move, to dinosaur benches, murals, and even clocks — it feels like stepping into a mini Jurassic Park right in the city center! (Hi Japan)

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

Tokara Islands Hit by Strong Quakes

A seismic swarm continues to rattle the Tokara Islands off Kagoshima Prefecture, where more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded since June 21st. A magnitude 5.5 quake reaching a seismic intensity of 6-lower struck the region at around 4:13 p.m. on July 3rd.