Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

KAGOSHIMA, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

The town at the base of the volcano was blanketed in ash, severely reducing visibility for drivers. Normally bustling with tourists, the area was deserted when reporters visited.

As of July 11th, Shinmoedake has been under a Level 3 eruption alert, restricting access to the mountain. At Takachiho-gawara, the main trailhead in Kirishima City, not a single hiker was seen over the weekend.

Ash drifted through the air like snow, accumulating in thick layers that were lifted by gusts of wind, turning the surroundings ghostly white. Even road signs and grass were caked in ash, and white lines in parking lots were no longer visible.

One visitor noted, "This isn't the original color of the parking lot. It's all ash. Just last week it was nothing like this. Even the trail was completely covered all the way to the top."

Due to the eruption, all hiking trails to Shinmoedake have been closed. Some tourists unaware of the restrictions were turned away.

The effects have also reached the popular Maruo Falls. Once known for its emerald green waters, the waterfall has turned gray due to volcanic ash. In nearby rice fields, irrigation canals had to be temporarily shut down to avoid contamination.

Masayuki Mori, head of the Maeda water management group, said, "It looks like cement has been dissolved in the water. It was a real shock. Just as the rice planting finished, this is the time farmers need water most. We don’t know how long this will last."

The eruption has dealt a serious blow to the region’s tourism. At the Kirishima Onsen Market, known for souvenir shops and foot baths that usually draw long lines, there were no tourists in sight. Restaurants inside the market, usually busy at lunchtime, were nearly empty.

Junko Kitadashiro, owner of the Tororotei restaurant, said, "No one is coming. It’s tough. We’ve never seen such an impact before. This eruption has hit us hard."

In Kirishima City, known for its hot springs, inns are scrambling to clean off the volcanic ash. One inn had to suspend its outdoor baths last week due to continuous ash fall.

Keisuke Fukutome, manager of Oyado Hanamizuki, said, "Compared to the last eruption, the ash this time is much finer—like chalk dust. Cleaning takes more than twice as long."

Since the eruption began, the inn has seen nearly 50 cancellations. Still, Fukutome said they intend to continue offering normal service as much as possible. "There’s always anxiety about when it will end, but we benefit from the volcano. We have to coexist with it. All we can do is respond in the moment."

The Japan Meteorological Agency says volcanic activity at Shinmoedake remains active and is urging caution within approximately 3 kilometers of the crater due to the risk of large volcanic rocks and other hazards.

