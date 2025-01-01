News On Japan
Japan's Trade Ministry to Support Rakuten's Next-Generation AI Model

TOKYO, Jul 15 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has decided to support Rakuten Group’s development of a next-generation generative AI base model, according to reporting by TV Tokyo. Rakuten is expected to begin developing a large language model in August with 700 billion parameters—one of the largest in Japan.

The model will reportedly be trained using data from the so-called Rakuten ecosystem, which has over 2 billion users worldwide, with the aim of creating a proprietary AI agent capable of offering personalized recommendations. The ministry plans to support the AI development efforts of 24 companies in total, including Rakuten.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Typhoon Makes Landfall in Hokkaido for First Time in Nine Years

Typhoon No. 5 made landfall near Cape Erimo in Hokkaido in the early hours of July 15th, marking the first time in nine years that a typhoon has struck the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.

Japan's Ruling Bloc Faces Tough Battle to Keep Majority

The ruling coalition is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain its majority in Japan’s House of Councillors, according to a mid-campaign opinion poll by FNN ahead of the July 20th election. Meanwhile, the minor party Sanseitō is showing strong momentum and could see a significant boost in its number of seats.

Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

What Japan’s Election System Looks Like to an AI Expert

Artificial intelligence may pose both opportunities and threats to democracy, says Yutaka Matsuo, a leading AI researcher at the University of Tokyo, who warns that voters must remain vigilant about the influence of AI-generated content in political campaigns.

LEC Summer 2025: The Decisive Turning Point of the Season

The LEC Summer 2025 Split is heating up and fans across Europe and beyond are watching every match with excitement and nervous anticipation.

What Makes Up the Web Hosting Price: Breaking It Down Without the Jargon

Ever tried shopping for hosting and ended up with three dozen tabs open, wondering if you're being ripped off or just clueless? You’re not alone.

Sleep Market Expands with AI Pillow Selection

The market for sleep-related products is rapidly expanding in Japan, with innovations ranging from AI-powered pillow selection to a cat-shaped robot that promotes deep breathing.

AI Emerges as Key Trend in Future of Broadcasting

The Kansai Broadcast Equipment Exhibition, currently underway at Osaka's Nanko district, is showcasing the latest visual and audio technologies driven by artificial intelligence. Among the highlights is an AI-powered news anchor that has already been deployed on terrestrial TV. It supports around 100 languages and synchronizes lip movements with remarkable precision, contributing to operational efficiency in broadcast production.

AI Humanoid Robots Play Soccer in Beijing

China, which has been investing heavily in robotics, showcased a new frontier in artificial intelligence with a soccer match played entirely by humanoid robots in Beijing.

AI and Business Advice: Do’s and Don’ts You Should Keep in Mind

Today, many businesses are adopting AI platforms to help them with marketing, content creation, and many other areas. But is AI advanced enough to provide viable business advice?