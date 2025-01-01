News On Japan
Web3

SoftBank Aims to Build 1 Billion AI Agents by Year-End

TOKYO, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announced at a corporate event in Tokyo that the company aims to create 1 billion autonomous AI agents in-house by the end of this year. These agents are designed to operate independently without human instructions.

Son explained that the system will use a self-replicating mechanism, allowing the number of agents to multiply exponentially. He envisions a future where each employee will be able to utilize as many as 1,000 AI agents.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

Pro Golf Tournament Canceled After Bear Sighting

A professional women’s golf tournament scheduled to begin on July 17th in Miyagi Prefecture was canceled after a bear was spotted on the course, as bear-related incidents continue to mount in northern Japan.

No Winner Chosen for the 173rd Akutagawa Prize

For the first time in 27 years, since the 118th prize in 1998, both the Akutagawa Prize and Naoki Prize were left without a recipient, marking only the sixth instance in the prize’s history that such a decision has been made.

Host Club Owner First in Japan Arrested Over Debt Collection

A host club operator in Nagoya has been arrested for allegedly threatening a female customer at her home in an attempt to collect about 1 million yen in unpaid club bills. This marks the first such arrest in Japan following the enforcement of revised regulations on the adult entertainment industry.

Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

MORE Web3 NEWS

海外FXの最前線！STIC Cashbackとソーシャルトレーディングで広がる稼ぎ方

近年、日本でも外国為替（FX）や差金決済取引（CFD）の取引スタイルが進化しています。その中でも世界的に広がりを見せているのが、ソーシャルトレーディングと海外fx キャッシュバックです。

How One Japanese Town Succeeded in AI Transformation

Japan continues to lag behind other countries in digital transformation (DX), including in the use of generative AI. However, one local government has emerged as a leader in implementing effective DX initiatives, offering valuable lessons for overcoming the nation’s status as an AI laggard.

Fake AI Robot Dog Ads Spark Consumer Backlash

A growing number of consumers in Japan are falling victim to fake online ads that falsely claim endorsements from well-known companies and universities. In one such case, a licensed psychologist in Nagoya paid approximately 4,500 yen for an "AI robot dog" that turned out to be little more than a cheap toy resembling something from the Showa era.

Clothes Removed by Deepfake AI in 30 Seconds

Sexual deepfakes, created using generative AI, are rapidly emerging as a new form of digital abuse, with cases increasing across Japan. Without their knowledge, individuals—especially minors—are finding their photos misused to produce sexually explicit images or videos, often in under a minute.

Japan's Trade Ministry to Support Rakuten's Next-Generation AI Model

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has decided to support Rakuten Group’s development of a next-generation generative AI base model, according to reporting by TV Tokyo. Rakuten is expected to begin developing a large language model in August with 700 billion parameters—one of the largest in Japan.

What Japan’s Election System Looks Like to an AI Expert

Artificial intelligence may pose both opportunities and threats to democracy, says Yutaka Matsuo, a leading AI researcher at the University of Tokyo, who warns that voters must remain vigilant about the influence of AI-generated content in political campaigns.

LEC Summer 2025: The Decisive Turning Point of the Season

The LEC Summer 2025 Split is heating up and fans across Europe and beyond are watching every match with excitement and nervous anticipation.