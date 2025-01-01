SoftBank Aims to Build 1 Billion AI Agents by Year-End

TOKYO, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announced at a corporate event in Tokyo that the company aims to create 1 billion autonomous AI agents in-house by the end of this year. These agents are designed to operate independently without human instructions.

Son explained that the system will use a self-replicating mechanism, allowing the number of agents to multiply exponentially. He envisions a future where each employee will be able to utilize as many as 1,000 AI agents.

Source: テレ東BIZ