Ex-Prosecutor Warns Makers of Fake AI Bear Videos May Face Charges

AKITA, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - As bear-related incidents continue to surge nationwide, fake bear videos created using generative AI are rapidly spreading across social media, prompting warnings from experts about potential legal consequences for those who post or share them.

In recent weeks, Japan has seen a string of bear-related news: reports of injuries, record-high fatalities, and even the dispatch of Self-Defense Force units to Akita Prefecture. On November 7th, a bear was found loitering at a ryokan in Namekawa Onsen, Yonezawa City, Yamagata Prefecture, and was later shot by local hunters about four hours after the report was made.

While local governments are intensifying efforts to secure personnel capable of responding swiftly to bear emergencies—including calling on retired Self-Defense Force and police officers to obtain hunting licenses—social media platforms are seeing a flood of bear videos, many of which are AI-generated fakes.

In one video, a person appears to feed a bear while cheerfully commenting, “Look, it’s eating!” and “So cute!” Another shows a cub being hugged, with captions describing it as “fluffy and adorable.” Although these clips seem harmless, experts have confirmed that they were fabricated using AI. Other viral videos falsely claim that bears have been spotted in urban areas such as Osaka’s Yodogawa Ward. These clips often include news-style narration and fake Japanese subtitles, giving them a sense of authenticity.

Upon closer inspection, the fakes can be identified by small anomalies—logos of AI generation software visible on-screen or signs written in incorrect Japanese. Experts warn that such “fake bear videos” can dangerously mislead the public by normalizing risky behavior and undermining awareness of real threats.

“It’s deeply concerning because these videos create serious misunderstandings,” said one wildlife expert. “Feeding wild animals is strictly forbidden. Bears that become accustomed to humans pose a significant danger, so any behavior that encourages that should never be promoted.”

As former prosecutor Tanimoto explained, sharing or posting such fake videos could even result in criminal charges. “If someone uploads content falsely claiming a bear appeared at a specific shop or public place, it could obstruct police operations or trigger unnecessary emergency responses,” he said. “In that case, it might constitute the crime of obstructing official duties by deception, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison. If it affects a business directly, it could also be treated as business obstruction or defamation.”

Even without intent, individuals could face prosecution. Authorities and experts are urging the public to refrain from posting or sharing misleading bear-related content, warning that doing so not only risks social confusion but could lead to serious legal consequences.

Source: KTV NEWS