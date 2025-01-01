News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Stronger Earthquakes Could Follow in Northern Japan, Agency Warns

IWATE, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A moderately strong earthquake registering a seismic intensity of 4 struck Iwate Prefecture on November 9th in the late afternoon, prompting a tsunami advisory that was later lifted after small waves were observed along the coast. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that stronger tremors could follow in the coming days, urging residents to remain on alert.

According to the JMA, the quake occurred at around 5:03 p.m. off the Sanriku coast at a depth of 16 kilometers, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9. The agency issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture shortly afterward. Waves measuring about 20 centimeters were observed at Kuji Port and Ofunato, and 10 centimeters at Miyako and Kamaishi.

Residents in coastal areas were seen moving to higher ground as the advisory was issued. One evacuee said, “As soon as the tsunami advisory sounded, I left home right away. I plan to stay evacuated until it’s lifted.”

The tsunami advisory was lifted at 8:15 p.m., but the JMA reported that eight additional tremors measuring at least intensity 1 occurred by 6:30 p.m. following the initial quake. The agency has cautioned that seismic activity may continue for about a week, with the possibility of quakes as strong as intensity 4. “Past records show that earthquakes in this region can occur in succession,” the JMA said, adding that “there remains a risk of stronger shaking in the coming days.”

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Pioneering Quantum Technology Seeks to Solve Global Food and Energy Challenges

Global food shortages are worsening due to extreme weather linked to climate change, driving up vegetable prices even in Japan. Amid this crisis, Hakuo Kikuchi, CEO of Quantum Flowers & Foods, has developed a groundbreaking technology that drastically shortens the time required for crop and grain breeding.

Beetle’s 'Ear' Turns Out to Be Fungus Farm Protecting Eggs

Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and other researchers have discovered that female saw-toothed grain beetles cultivate fungi in a special organ on their hind legs, using it to coat their eggs with protective fungal filaments that block parasitic wasps from laying their own eggs inside.

Japan’s Offshore Wind Power Faces Setback After Mitsubishi’s Withdrawal

Offshore wind power, seen as Japan’s key to achieving carbon neutrality, is facing a critical test following the withdrawal of major players such as Mitsubishi Corporation. While the government is preparing to reopen bidding for large-scale offshore wind projects, questions remain over what institutional reforms are needed to make renewable energy truly sustainable.

From Flying Suits to Nursing Care Reform: The Secrets of Future Development

Based in the ancient capital of Nara, “future implementer” Hiromichi Fujimoto is leading multiple companies that blend technology and imagination to shape the society of tomorrow.

Inside the Next-Generation Linear Train

JR Tokai has unveiled to the press the interior of its new Linear Chuo Shinkansen test train, the M10, currently undergoing trial runs. To reduce noise, the ceiling is covered with a membrane that also functions as a projection screen displaying scenery and maps.

Moths Threaten Kyoto’s Famous Bamboo Shoots

Kyoto’s prized bamboo shoots, a seasonal delicacy that graces dining tables each spring, are facing an unprecedented crisis this year. The culprit is the Chinese bamboo moth (Sinachiku nomeiga), whose larvae feed on bamboo leaves, weakening the plants and severely reducing harvest yields.

Japan’s Traditional Farming Sites Receive Global Agricultural Heritage Status

Two Japanese regions — Okuizumo in Shimane Prefecture and Arida-Shimotsu in Wakayama Prefecture — have been officially recognized as Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS), receiving their certification in Rome, Italy.

Japanese Astronaut Uses Robotic Arm to Dock New Supply Craft at Space Station

Astronaut Yui Kimiya, currently on a long-term mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), successfully captured a newly developed supply spacecraft using the station’s robotic arm in the early hours of October 30th.