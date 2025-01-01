Stronger Earthquakes Could Follow in Northern Japan, Agency Warns

IWATE, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A moderately strong earthquake registering a seismic intensity of 4 struck Iwate Prefecture on November 9th in the late afternoon, prompting a tsunami advisory that was later lifted after small waves were observed along the coast. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that stronger tremors could follow in the coming days, urging residents to remain on alert.

According to the JMA, the quake occurred at around 5:03 p.m. off the Sanriku coast at a depth of 16 kilometers, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9. The agency issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture shortly afterward. Waves measuring about 20 centimeters were observed at Kuji Port and Ofunato, and 10 centimeters at Miyako and Kamaishi.

Residents in coastal areas were seen moving to higher ground as the advisory was issued. One evacuee said, “As soon as the tsunami advisory sounded, I left home right away. I plan to stay evacuated until it’s lifted.”

The tsunami advisory was lifted at 8:15 p.m., but the JMA reported that eight additional tremors measuring at least intensity 1 occurred by 6:30 p.m. following the initial quake. The agency has cautioned that seismic activity may continue for about a week, with the possibility of quakes as strong as intensity 4. “Past records show that earthquakes in this region can occur in succession,” the JMA said, adding that “there remains a risk of stronger shaking in the coming days.”

Source: TBS