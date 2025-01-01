Thai Police Join Investigation Into 12-Year-Old Girl Employed in Massage Parlor

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Thai police have dispatched senior officers to Japan to coordinate with local authorities over the case of a 12-year-old Thai girl who was illegally employed at a massage parlor in Tokyo.

Masayuki Hosono, the 51-year-old operator of a massage parlor in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, was arrested for allegedly forcing the Thai girl, who had entered Japan accompanied by her mother, to work illegally.

On November 10th, the Royal Thai Police sent four senior officers to Japan to strengthen cooperation with Japanese investigators and clarify the circumstances surrounding potential human trafficking.

Tatchai, head of the Thai Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Center, stated, "The Thai police will coordinate closely with Japanese authorities to ensure a proper investigation and exchange all relevant information about the case."

The Thai team plans to inspect the massage parlor where the girl had worked and discuss with Japanese authorities the transfer of the girl’s mother, who is currently detained in Taiwan.

After completing their mission in Japan, the officers are expected to travel to Taiwan to arrange a meeting with the detained mother.

Source: TBS