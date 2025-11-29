EXPECT OVER 100 EXHIBITORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD TO TAKE OVER BELLE SALLE ROPPONGI FOR THE 8TH EDITION OF TOKYO'S MUST-SEE ART EVENT!

Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Set in the stunning Belle Salle Roppongi, just a stone's throw from the Mori Art Museum, the Tokyo International Art Fair brings together under one roof some of the most exciting and challenging artwork ever seen in the city.

東京インターナショナルアートフェア

28-29 NOVEMBER 2025 | 2025年11月28～29日

¨MOST PROMISING ART FAIR IN ASIA TO VISIT THE TOKYO INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2025¨ VOGUE MAGAZINE

Friday 28th November 2025, 18.00 - 21.00 - Opening - private view by invitation & ticket only. Including Champagne Reception, Private View and Vernissage and DJ Katsuya Everywhere.
Saturday 29th November 2025, 11.00 - 18.00 - Open to the public, free entrance.
Live painting and the Sakura Art Prize at 17.45.







Lost in Hiroo (Laurent Minguet) IKONO Art Gallery booth B06

SAKURA ASSET INVESTMENTS (booth D02) from Dubai will be exhibiting works by the world renowned KAWS and Damien Hirst to purchase as a true art investment. However their portfolio is larger with works from Jean Michel Basquiat, Picasso and Dalí.

IKONO ART GALLERY (booth B06) from Japan will exhibit and sell the paintings from artists Minguet Laurent, Olivier Godat, Ousmane Bâ, Marcestel.

CHARLES SALLEY GALLERY (booth C04) from USA. Charles was a keen student of History and the Historical relevance regarding the poignant issues of his time. The events of the 50's, 60's and 70's affected him greatly and how he viewed the world and our existence as a society within it. Various media ( Lithography, watercolors, oils, acrylics, pen & ink and charcoals ) spanning over 40 years of Charles Salley's view on the "state of all things".

VIVIDARC GALLERY (booth D01) Vividarc Art Management is an inclusive and dynamic agency based in Singapore with a strong commitment to supporting and managing international artists. They are deeply dedicated to promoting diverse artistic expressions from around the world. Representing artists Wu Runjia, Yuwen tengyue, Yoon dohee and Real Lee.





Charles Salley Gallery (booth C04)



More than 100 artists and galleries will take part, transforming Tokyo's artistic landscape. Art collectors and enthusiasts alike will get a one-off opportunity to view the wide range of art on show, talk to the artists to learn what inspired them and buy unique art for their home, workspace or garden. They can also enjoy an exclusive preview by attending a champagne private view when the art fair opens its doors on the evening of Friday 28th November 2025 from 18:00hr.

Paintings, sculpture, photography, illustrations, jewellery and bespoke crafts created using a wealth of different media and techniques are just some of the artworks at the two day event, with each artist carefully selected for the calibre, style and individuality of their work.

In launching the seventh edition of the hugely successful Tokyo International Art Fair, award-winning Sakura Group Curator Ms Tasha says, "This year's event will be a highlight on the vibrant Tokyo art scene, bringing a spectacular collection of contemporary work from established as well as emerging artists from across the globe – exhibitors from over 23 countries including many from Europe and Asia. I am thrilled to see a lot of Pop Art style work this year, which I am sure the local people will also be excited with.





John Poileux（HTJ名義／タヒチ／ブースC01）

John Poileux AKA HTJ

"Big names, among them are Matt Gabler (USA) who says that art is his sanctuary and challenge, transforming life's complexities into something meaningful. As a self-taught abstract painter, he uses vibrant colors and bold strokes to express resilience. Inspired by his grandfather, Matt Lamb, He seeks emotional authenticity. Since 2021, He has exhibited at the Louvre Biennale, Cannes Art Film Festival, and more.

Evgeny Anatolyevich Bolsoboev (booth C03)

Antoinette Tontcheva -Atta (booth DAS) is a Bulgarian contemporary artist that works with the technologies transform and shape communications аnd require new trend of presentations. Virtual, numeric. She present conceptual abstract in which numbers and math formulas of the techno world are transformed into spatially resolved forms.

John Poileux AKA HTJ from Tahiti (booth C01) says he is to aim and showcase his art at the Tokyo International Art Fair 2025, blending Polynesian tradition with urban modernity. His work explores rhythmic forms and bold contrasts. ¨This exhibition is a great opportunity to connect with the Japanese audience and expand my artistic presence internationally.¨

Evgeny Anatolyevich Bolsoboev, Garmaev Petr Aleksandrovich from Russia (booth C03). Her paintings give people energy and positive emotions. Colour has a powerful influence on the emotions and energy of a person and a space. The positive energy of colour can create an atmosphere of harmony, inspiration, and tranquility. Color has a powerful influence on the emotions and energy.

Art X on Glass from Switzerland. (booth B05) The most exclusive connection to emotions, art & glass. We transform glass into works of glass and into dreams that Illuminate your home and touch your soul. What a wonderful must see at the 8th edition of the Tokyo International Art Fair.

Mimi Khoshbakht from Iran (booth B03)

Mimi Khoshbakht from Iran (booth B03) ¨What you see here is a direct translation of my emotions into solid matter, shaped by social and historical events. war, climate disasters, and human loneliness have influenced the violent forms of my figures. Human confront the sculptor, blurring the line between humanity and bestiality. I seek beauty in imperfection , scarred bodies, and self-identification-echoing Rumi: whatever appears in mind is real, so materialise it.¨

Come and see Mimi at the Tokyo International Art Fair 28-29th November at Belle Salle.

Evgeny Anatolyevich Bolsoboev (ブースC03)

“Many more international exhibitors will be there, so the quality and the sheer diversity of the work on show will be outstanding. We want to fill the city with colour and get everyone talking about and buying art. The event will inspire and enrich everyone who steps foot through the door."

Hettrick Scientific from USA (booths A01 & A02)

Alongside the art on show, the fair will feature live painting, also live music by DJ ‘Katsuya Everywhere’, expect Geisha’s to pour champagne on the opening evening, and there is the chance for every visitor to attend the Sakura Art Prize Ceremony on Saturday 29th November. The culmination of the event, the Sakura Art Prize recognise and acknowledge the hard work of all artists and galleries taking part, singling out one overall winner and two runners-up for particular praise.

In the meantime, Sakura Group who have taken over the event and put the Tokyo International Art Fair on a new high has highlighted some outstanding exhibitors for visitors to must see.

Hettrick Scientific from USA (booths A01 & A02) The artist, Dr. Michael Hettrick, is a retired physicist who has captured over 100 deep-sky objects using personal astrographs at various dark-sky sites around the world. These include northern Chile, South Africa, Namibia, La Palma island, Australia and west Texas. Processing the images onto translucent film, these images are displayed as backlit art, which provides contrast orders of magnitude higher than available with even the best photographic prints.

Furthermore a selection of local Japanese artists will be exhibiting and selling their original artworks such as; Yusuke Nakamae, Kari Wadden, Jon Homewood, Pavel Sipkin, Generative Art Studio, and IKONO ART Gallery.

WE ALL WELCOME YOU TO VISIT THE 8TH EDITION OF THE TOKYO INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR ON FRIDAY 28TH NOVEMBER AND SATURDAY 29TH NOVEMBER 2025.

Dates & Times:

Friday 28th November 2025, 18.00 - 21.00 - Opening - private view by invitation & ticket only. Including Champagne Reception, Private View and Vernissage and DJ Katsuya Everywhere.

Saturday 29th November 2025, 11.00 - 18.00 - Open to the public, free entrance.

Live painting and the Sakura Art Prize at 17.45.

Venue:

BELLE SALLE Roppongi Japan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato, Roppongi, 7 Chome−18−18, 住友不動産六本木通ビル

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE TOKYO INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR, PLEASE GO TO: WWW.TOKYOARTFAIR.COM