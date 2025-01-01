Kusama Richard Keita Departs Aぇ! Following Obscenity

TOKYO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - Kusama Richard Keita (29) has announced that he is leaving the idol group Aぇ! group. Kusama, who made his debut with the group in May 2024, decided to withdraw after being arrested in October in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on suspicion of exposing his lower body, a case that later led to a summary indictment on charges of public indecency.

In a message posted on the fan club website earlier, Kusama said, “For about a year I have been struggling with a mental illness, and in the midst of that I caused this incident. I felt that staying in the group would only hold everyone back and cause even more trouble, so this is the decision I reached. From here, I intend to reflect on what I have done, review my actions, and work step by step to regain trust from the ground up.”

According to his talent agency, Kusama received a summary order requiring him to pay a 100,000 yen fine.

Kusama will remain with STARTO and continue working as a solo talent.

