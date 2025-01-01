Thai Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Mother in 12-Year-Old Girl

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Thai police announced they have secured an arrest warrant for the mother of a 12-year-old Thai national, who was brought to Japan and allegedly forced to work illegally at a massage parlor in Tokyo. The warrant is on suspicion of human trafficking and other charges.

The case centers on the arrest of a massage parlor manager in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward for allegedly employing the 12-year-old Thai girl illegally. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has also obtained a warrant for the mother on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act for introducing the girl to the shop.

Thai police revealed on Monday that they have issued an arrest warrant for the mother on charges including human trafficking, for allegedly coercing the girl into sexual services against her will.

The mother is currently detained in Taiwan, but Thai police have indicated that they expect the mother to be extradited from Taiwan to Japan.

Meanwhile, the girl's grandmother and aunt met with senior Thai police officials yesterday to receive an update on the protected girl's mental state in Japan.

The girl's aunt expressed her family's distress: "We want her to come home quickly. We want to sit around the family dining table again and have a fun meal together. We truly miss her."

Discussions were also held regarding the girl's safe repatriation and her future support.

