Year-End Kabuki Signboards Raised at Minami-za Theater

KYOTO, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - The annual “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo” Kabuki program, a long-established event that signals the arrival of the year’s end in Kyoto, is set to begin shortly, and Minami-za in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward held its traditional “maneki-age” ritual on November 26th, raising wooden signboards bearing the names of the performers.

Each name is written in bold strokes using the distinctive Kanteiryu calligraphic style, filling the boards from edge to edge with the wish that the theater will be packed without empty seats throughout the run.

This year’s performances will be held from December 1st to 25th, with breaks scheduled on the 9th and 17th.

Source: Kyodo

POPULAR NEWS

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Arashi Final Tour Sparks Sapporo Hotel Rush

Arashi will hold the opening concerts of its final nationwide dome tour in Sapporo in March 2026, sending hotel bookings soaring across the city and raising concerns that the spike in accommodation prices will affect university entrance examinees arriving for crucial tests on March 12th.

The Magic of the Puppet Theatre!

In this week's video, we focus on the September production at the National Bunraku Theatre in Osaka! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Story Behind 'A Light of the Harbor'

A former gangster living as a fisherman, Miura encounters a young boy named Kōta who has lost his sight in an accident. Kōta, who also lost his parents in a traffic accident, had been taken in by an aunt and her family but suffered repeated abuse.

Kusama Richard Keita Departs Aぇ! Following Obscenity

Kusama Richard Keita (29) has announced that he is leaving the idol group Aぇ! group. Kusama, who made his debut with the group in May 2024, decided to withdraw after being arrested in October in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on suspicion of exposing his lower body, a case that later led to a summary indictment on charges of public indecency.

USJ Unveils Christmas Show Featuring Hello Kitty

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled on November 18th the Christmas show it will present during this year’s holiday season, opening the performance to members of the press and invited guests, and marking a shift in direction after retiring its traditional 30-meter-plus Christmas tree in the previous event to focus instead on a show-driven program.

Why Japan’s Anime Industry Keeps Growing After 46 Years

The animated film ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza Returns’ has become the first Japanese production in history to surpass 100 billion yen in global box office revenue, while Bandai Namco Holdings has revised up its profit outlook on the back of strong performances from the ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ series. With 46 years having passed since the first Gundam aired, the question now is why the franchise continues to grow.

Epic Tale of Outcasts and Loyalty Returns in New Drama

Oda Yuji will headline the upcoming serial drama adaptation of Keizo Kitakata’s Suikoden, a sweeping ensemble story that portrays the struggles of outcasts who rise against a corrupt world and channel timeless themes of anger toward unjust authority and the unbreakable bonds of comrades.