Year-End Kabuki Signboards Raised at Minami-za Theater

KYOTO, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - The annual “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo” Kabuki program, a long-established event that signals the arrival of the year’s end in Kyoto, is set to begin shortly, and Minami-za in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward held its traditional “maneki-age” ritual on November 26th, raising wooden signboards bearing the names of the performers.

Each name is written in bold strokes using the distinctive Kanteiryu calligraphic style, filling the boards from edge to edge with the wish that the theater will be packed without empty seats throughout the run.

This year’s performances will be held from December 1st to 25th, with breaks scheduled on the 9th and 17th.

Source: Kyodo