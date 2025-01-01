Three Women Arrested for Streetwalking in Osaka

OSAKA, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - Three women in their 20s to 30s were arrested in Osaka on suspicion of soliciting clients for prostitution on the streets of Umeda, with the arrests taking place on November in the hotel district of Taiyūji-cho in Osaka’s Kita Ward.

Police escorted one of the women out of a building shortly before 8 p.m., according to reporter Segawa Yudai, as part of an ongoing crackdown in the area.

Police said the three women, aged between 24 and 37, are suspected of waiting on the street for customers with the intention of engaging in prostitution. During questioning, one denied the allegations while the other two admitted to them, reportedly telling investigators that they had been "spending money on a host" and had earned between 7 million yen and 8 million yen to date.

Soliciting for prostitution has become a growing concern in the Taiyūji-cho hotel district, prompting Osaka Prefectural Police to step up enforcement measures in the area.

Source: YOMIURI