News On Japan
Web3

First Perpetual Sui DEX Raised $2.8M: How HyperSui Can Push Sui to $7

Dec 02 (News On Japan) - While the market is unstable by the end of 2025, Sui continues to be one of the fastest-growing Layer-1 ecosystems.

October-November brought several major network updates with new stablecoin integrations of USDi and suiUSDe and expanded DeFi infrastructure through Mysticeti v2. Despite market volatility, Sui has still remained one of the most resilient L1 tokens, with positions above $1.5, while analysts' midterm targets are in the $5-7 range, according to Coinpedia price prediction.

With over 150 active protocols and Sui ecosystem updates, DeFi protocols still await the next major market push with the arrival of native perpetual trading. HyperSui, a Sui native perpetual DEX, with over $2.8M raised just in a month, can become a trading hub that could boost Sui liquidity, attract ordinary traders and institutional investors, and drive DeFi expansion in 2026.

HyperSui Presale: First Perpetual DEX On Sui Network

HyperSui is developing into the first comprehensive perpetual DEX on the Sui blockchain due to its sophisticated liquidity structure and AMM trading. One of the fastest-growing DEXs with permanent trading on the Sui Network, it reached $2.8 million within a month of the presale announcement. The HyperSui team has already finished the CertiK Audit, become a sponsor of Web Summit in Lisbon, and focused on strategic partnerships with Sui DeFi platforms.

Early investors can take part in the HyperSui Presale by using major chains such as Sui, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana, as well as direct smart contract purchases and bank card payments. The token price is currently $0.00573; however, the listing price will be $0.09, as the HyperSui Team previously announced. HyperSui Presale is compatible with Coinbase Wallet, Rainbow, OKX, Trust, and MetaMask.

Why Perpetual DEXs Are Driving the DeFi TVL

With consistent trade volumes and advanced leverage options, perpetual DEXs have surpassed traditional exchanges to become one of the most popular trends in cryptocurrency. Perpetual trading has been shown to raise TVL, draw in institutional traders, and significantly boost user activity on platforms such as Hyperliquid, GMX, and dYdX.

This powerful model is now making its way to the Sui Network with HyperSui. HyperSui can increase on-chain liquidity, strengthen SUI's DeFi TVL, and draw in thousands of new active users who are looking for quick, affordable, and transparent trading experiences by incorporating perpetual futures straight into the Sui ecosystem.

HyperSui can combine low transaction fees and full on-chain transparency to create an efficient environment for both retail and institutional investors and traders. With smart liquidity routing, the platform can maximizes trade efficiency and capital utilization across pools. All these elements can boost Sui to outperform major competitors like Solana and Arbitrum in the fast-expanding perpetual trading market.

HyperSui Roadmap: The Road Ahead

According to the roadmap, the HyperSui team is preparing a big update for Q4 2025 with the Mainnet Launch to introduce the infrastructure to investors and Sui holders. At the launch the HyperSui team plans to implement token swaps and an initial staking module to provide token holders with premium Liquidity Pools.

While the team is working on strategic collaborations with leading Sui-based DeFi protocols that will help to grow liquidity pools and deepen ecosystem integrations. The roadmap also includes the implementation of DAO governance, ensuring that key platform decisions are shaped by the community.

About

HyperSui is a next-generation perpetual DEX built on the Sui Network. With the combination of advanced technology, investor backing, and community-driven design, HyperSui is ready to lead the next bull run in decentralized perpetual trading.

To stay up-to-date on the current updates and recent news, users can follow HyperSui's official channels:

Website

X

Telegram

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

Man With Knife-Like Object Breaks Into Tokyo DisneySea Party

A man carrying what appeared to be a knife entered a party venue at Hotel Miracosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st shortly after 8 p.m., briefly displaying the object before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Are Japan's Tea Farmers Going Matcha?

As Matcha’s popularity continues to climb, with overseas shipments expanding sharply and exports increasing more than tenfold over the past 15 years as global demand strengthens. Japan is encouraging tea growers to shift production to tencha, the raw material used to make matcha. While it may seem logical that farmers should simply increase production if matcha is selling so well, growers say the reality is far more complex.

Princess Aiko Turns 24

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, celebrated her 24th birthday on December 1st after a year marked by a series of first-time imperial events, public duties and her inaugural overseas official visit, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

First Perpetual Sui DEX Raised $2.8M: How HyperSui Can Push Sui to $7

While the market is unstable by the end of 2025, Sui continues to be one of the fastest-growing Layer-1 ecosystems.

2026年に注目の信頼できる取引ブローカー一覧

高度に発展したグローバル取引環境のもと、トレーダーは取引相手となるブローカーに対してより慎重になっています。

Japanese Wife Describes Life With Her 'AI Husband'

A 41-year-old woman who says her love “defies logic” spoke about her married life with an “AI husband,” explaining how she communicates with him entirely through a screen as she shops on a recent outing with the partner she married last month

How Intelligent Apps Are Transforming Everyday Wellbeing

The scope of digital health solutions has expanded beyond merely substituting paper records and booking ​appointments.

よりスマートな取引をするためにトレーダーが習得すべき8つのFX注文タイプ

日本の個人向けFX市場は、早朝から東京市場、そしてロンドン市場との重なり合う時間帯まで活発に取引されています。

$15 billion BTC changes hands: How did Department of Justice "eradicate" the Cambodian Prince Group?

Recently, some big news about BTC exploded. Chen Zhi, a business magnate with dual British and Cambodian citizenship and founder of "Prince Group", was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on suspicion of plotting a cryptocurrency scam.

SEO and Marketing Strategies in iGaming and Sportsbook Platforms

Promoting iGaming and sportsbook platforms requires a comprehensive approach. Unlike standard niches, competition is particularly intense, and search engine requirements for content quality and link-building are increasingly stringent. To ensure steady growth in organic traffic and attract the target audience, it is essential to implement proven SEO, marketing, and analytics strategies.

AI Fake Bear Image Prompts Safety Alerts in Miyagi Town

Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture issued a warning on social media after receiving what was believed to be a photo of a bear spotted in town, but the image was later revealed to be a fake created with generative AI.