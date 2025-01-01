Sneak Peek into Universal Studios Japan's Christmas Event

OSAKA, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan launched its annual Christmas event on November 19th, offering visitors a lineup of character greetings, seasonal foods, and a large-scale nighttime show designed to highlight the spirit of the holiday season.

At Minion Park, characters including the Minions welcomed visitors in special Christmas costumes, drawing crowds eager to take photos available only during the holiday period. Park concierges noted that the Minions react playfully when shown bananas, a small piece of insider knowledge that added to the festive atmosphere as the characters delighted guests throughout the area.

Elsewhere in the park, USJ is holding its first Universal Christmas Food Festival, with restaurants and takeaway stands collaborating to offer limited-edition seasonal dishes. Items include Elmo’s Pizza Soup, described as a rich, warming blend of tomato and cheese, and Hello Kitty’s Pot Pie, featuring a flaky crust and a creamy chowder-style filling with concentrated umami. Cheese balls shaped like Hello Kitty’s favorite apple have also become popular, known for their crisp exterior and soft, melty cheese interior. For dessert, the park introduced Snoopy’s Bûche de Noël, a chocolate and chestnut mousse cake topped with a white chocolate Snoopy resting peacefully, which has drawn attention for both its appearance and its balanced, mellow flavor.

As evening falls, the event shifts toward its climax with the park’s Christmas night show, “Light Up the Night.” The performance, accompanied by falling powdery snow, features popular characters and Christmas songs that energize the venue before the entire area becomes illuminated in a coordinated light display. Guests are invited to turn on their smartphone lights, transforming the audience into a glowing panorama that surrounds the stage. The spectacle has become known for its immersive finale, creating a unified illumination that leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

Source: YOMIURI