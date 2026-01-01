Japan Welcomes March with Spring Performances

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - March began with clear skies and springlike warmth across much of the Pacific side from the Kanto region westward, as seasonal festivities unfolded nationwide to mark the arrival of a new month.

In Tokyo’s Shibuya district, a dragon wound its way through Center Street as part of "SCG DAYs 2026," an event showcasing traditional performing arts from across Japan. Dynamic dances and regional performances drew large crowds to the bustling shopping area.

Among the highlights was Shagoma, a traditional folk performance from Mie Prefecture, in which participants wearing fearsome masks ride inside decorative hobbyhorse frames and dash about energetically.

From Akita Prefecture, the Namahage Taiko troupe delivered powerful drum performances. While some children watched in fascination, others were reduced to tears by the intimidating masks and booming rhythms.

Foreign tourists also turned their cameras toward the spectacle. A visitor from London said, "It’s different from my country, and you can really feel Japanese culture. It’s very interesting and will be a great memory."

Further west in Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, where canals crisscross the city, an annual moat-opening ceremony was held to signal the start of the spring tourism season.

After operators of the popular riverboat cruises prayed for safety during the coming months, Shinto priests boarded boats to purify the waterways known locally as horiwari.

March is also a season of farewells and new beginnings. At a public high school in Sapporo, a distinctive graduation ceremony took place.

Among graduates entering in suits and dresses were students dressed in elaborate costumes, including the mascot of the language-learning app Duolingo and the protagonist of the anime series Dragon Ball.

After receiving their diplomas, the costumed graduates entertained the audience with performances and comedic skits, filling the hall with laughter and applause as the new chapter of their lives began.

