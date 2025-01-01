Tamagotchi Leads 2025 Christmas Toy Trends

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - The average budget for Christmas gifts in 2025 is set to rise from 2024 as so-called age-less toys gain popularity, according to a survey released on December 2nd by the Japan Toy Association on toys people hope to give to their children or grandchildren.

Tamagotchi was selected as the top choice, drawing broad support as an age-free toy enjoyed across generations. Other high-ranking items reflected the growing “plushie activity,” or nui-katsu, boom, with products linked to the trend securing strong interest.

Despite Japan’s declining birthrate, toy sales have continued to climb and have marked record highs for five consecutive years. Bandai reported that the average budget for 2025 Christmas presents stands at 8378 yen, an increase of 240 yen from 2024.

Source: FNN