Japan and Saudi Arabia to Deepen Entertainment Cooperation

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - Japan and Saudi Arabia moved to strengthen cooperation in the entertainment sector as officials and industry representatives gathered in Tokyo on December 2nd for a bilateral forum that highlighted new avenues for cultural exchange, including competitive gaming among high school students.

At the event, organizers showcased “STAGE:0,” a high school eSports tournament staged at the Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025, positioning it as a model for expanding youth-level international exchange between the two countries through gaming.

The forum also outlined plans for students from both nations to engage more actively in cross-border eSports activities, reflecting a growing recognition of digital entertainment as a bridge for young people. In his remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan, Ghazi, underscored the kingdom’s intention to deepen collaboration with Japan in entertainment-related fields, saying the two nations share significant potential for partnership as the industry continues to diversify.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Tamagotchi Leads 2025 Christmas Toy Trends

The average budget for Christmas gifts in 2025 is set to rise from 2024 as so-called age-less toys gain popularity, according to a survey released on December 2nd by the Japan Toy Association on toys people hope to give to their children or grandchildren.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

Princess Aiko Turns 24

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, celebrated her 24th birthday on December 1st after a year marked by a series of first-time imperial events, public duties and her inaugural overseas official visit, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

Sneak Peek into Universal Studios Japan's Christmas Event

Universal Studios Japan launched its annual Christmas event on November 19th, offering visitors a lineup of character greetings, seasonal foods, and a large-scale nighttime show designed to highlight the spirit of the holiday season.

Kabuki Underdogs: The Rise of the Shōroku Family

Today we cover some happy news from the kabuki world, and look back at the history of an important modern kabuki family! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Who is Little Mick?

With the release of his second studio single, Space Race, we get another glimpse into the shining star of Little Mick, and what makes him tick.

Munich Christmas Market in Sapporo

Christmas stalls and German winter dishes have filled Odori Park since November 21st, as the annual “Munich Christmas Market in Sapporo” opened in celebration of the long-standing sister-city relationship between Sapporo and Munich.

Village Theater Revives Story of Unsung War Hero

A new local production in Kitanakagusuku Village is shining a light on the little-known life of Taro Higa, the Nisei from Hawaii who led efforts after the war to send pigs to Okinawa, even as his contributions have long remained overshadowed and largely forgotten.

Year-End Kabuki Signboards Raised at Minami-za Theater

The annual “Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo” Kabuki program, a long-established event that signals the arrival of the year’s end in Kyoto, is set to begin shortly, and Minami-za in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward held its traditional “maneki-age” ritual on November 26th, raising wooden signboards bearing the names of the performers.

Arashi Final Tour Sparks Sapporo Hotel Rush

Arashi will hold the opening concerts of its final nationwide dome tour in Sapporo in March 2026, sending hotel bookings soaring across the city and raising concerns that the spike in accommodation prices will affect university entrance examinees arriving for crucial tests on March 12th.