Japan and Saudi Arabia to Deepen Entertainment Cooperation

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - Japan and Saudi Arabia moved to strengthen cooperation in the entertainment sector as officials and industry representatives gathered in Tokyo on December 2nd for a bilateral forum that highlighted new avenues for cultural exchange, including competitive gaming among high school students.

At the event, organizers showcased “STAGE:0,” a high school eSports tournament staged at the Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025, positioning it as a model for expanding youth-level international exchange between the two countries through gaming.

The forum also outlined plans for students from both nations to engage more actively in cross-border eSports activities, reflecting a growing recognition of digital entertainment as a bridge for young people. In his remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan, Ghazi, underscored the kingdom’s intention to deepen collaboration with Japan in entertainment-related fields, saying the two nations share significant potential for partnership as the industry continues to diversify.

