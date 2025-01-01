News On Japan
Travel

Car Troubles Surge During Autumn Foliage Season

TOCHIGI, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - Autumn travel to Nikko, which draws visitors from across Japan for its bright foliage, is seeing an unexpected wave of vehicle troubles on mountain roads, with everything from flat tires and sudden breakdowns to off-road mishaps and stranded foreign tourists prompting repeated calls for roadside assistance during busy weekends in November.

While traffic on the approaches to Lake Chuzenji often slows to a crawl, some cars have been stopping in the middle of inclines with hazard lights flashing, and on one recent Sunday morning alone, Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) Tochigi handled 11 stalled vehicles.

Roadside crews say they are also receiving more SOS calls from foreign tourists. One rental car driven by a visitor from Taiwan was found with its left front tire completely flat and a large gash torn into its sidewall after the driver accidentally rode up onto a curb while leaving a souvenir shop. The wheel cover had shattered on impact. A spare tire was fitted on site, allowing the traveler and his mother to continue their trip and enjoy sightseeing in Tokyo the following day.

Another call came shortly after 3 p.m. on a Sunday from a convenience store parking lot. A couple in their 40s and 50s had driven to Nikko with their family early that morning to enjoy the scenery, but on the return climb the accelerator suddenly stopped responding. Video they recorded shows the car failing to pick up speed even with the pedal fully depressed, forcing them to pull over immediately. The vehicle had been driven for more than 12 years and had surpassed 140,000km, a distance at which parts deterioration becomes more common. JAF used a diagnostic scanner and detected an air-flow sensor failure affecting engine output. With on-site repairs impossible, the car was towed to a dealer while the family returned home by train from Nikko Station.

Foreign tourists are not the only ones affected. Late in the afternoon, a woman in her 40s returning from climbing Minamisawa, one of Japan’s 100 famous mountains, found that her engine would not start when she returned to her car at about 2 p.m. She had started her hike around 6 a.m. and spent the day enjoying the foliage and the panoramic mountain views. When JAF measured the battery voltage, it read just 3.1V—far below the roughly 12.5V needed to start an engine. The woman typically drives 20,000km a year, double the national average, accelerating battery deterioration. After a portable battery pack was connected for an emergency jump-start, she was told not to turn off the engine until she reached home. She finally returned after about six hours.

As evening fell and rain intensified, another SOS arrived from deep in the mountains. A man in his 30s from Saitama, who enjoys off-road driving, had taken his four-wheel-drive vehicle along an unpaved forest track for about 20 minutes when the car suddenly dropped into a large trench cut across the road. The vehicle’s front end became lodged in the earthen wall, leaving it sharply tilted and immobilized. The trench appeared to have been dug either for drainage or as a measure against illegal logging. The driver, uninjured, had walked down to the main road to seek help.

JAF workers drove as far as they could, then climbed a steep, muddy slope on foot to reach the site. With darkness setting in, they anchored metal stakes into the ground, attached a wire to the vehicle, and operated a manual winch in the pouring rain. After repeated attempts, the driver slowly applied the accelerator while the crew hauled the vehicle forward by hand. The car finally broke free after about five hours, though its front bumper had been damaged. The rescue fee totaled 33,700 yen, including 15,700 yen for the basic charge, 12,000 yen for the extraction work, and a 6,000 yen first-year JAF membership fee, which the driver chose to purchase for future security.

Nikko’s autumn beauty draws millions of visitors, but the season also brings unusually heavy congestion, sudden mechanical failures, flat tires from riding over curbs, battery drain from long drives and overnight parking, and off-road accidents on forest paths. The incidents underscore how quickly travel can be disrupted and how essential it is to drive cautiously and prepare for unexpected trouble during the peak foliage season.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Chinese Tourists Plunge as Travel Warning Takes Effect in Japan

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major destinations across the Kansai region as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to deepen on the heels of comments by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting Beijing to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling or studying in Japan.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Car Troubles Surge During Autumn Foliage Season

Autumn travel to Nikko, which draws visitors from across Japan for its bright foliage, is seeing an unexpected wave of vehicle troubles on mountain roads, with everything from flat tires and sudden breakdowns to off-road mishaps and stranded foreign tourists prompting repeated calls for roadside assistance during busy weekends in November.

Chinese Airlines Extend Free Cancellation Period for Japan-Bound Flights

China’s major airlines have extended the period during which Japan-bound tickets can be cancelled free of charge, with carriers announcing by today that the deadline—initially set to run through the end of this year—will now continue until March 28th 2026.

Osaka Launches Cleanup Cart to Tackle Mounting Trash

Osaka’s Minami district, one of the busiest entertainment areas in Kansai, is grappling with a worsening garbage problem as the sharp increase in foreign visitors coincides with a rise in litter throughout the area, and when the reporting team walked through the neighborhood last week they found trash piling up in abandoned bicycle baskets and food containers tossed into alleyways just off the main shopping streets.

Sapporo Roads Freeze Over

A mass of cold air on December 4th brought midwinter-level temperatures across Hokkaido, sending the entire region below freezing and prompting warnings of heavy snow and blizzard conditions along the Sea of Japan coast.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

New Waterfront Park, Arena Transforms Kobe’s Coastline

Kobe welcomed a new waterfront destination this year as the redevelopment of the former Shinko No. 2 Pier area gave rise to TOTTEI, a spacious coastal district designed to connect the city more closely with the sea while offering visitors a range of leisure attractions that highlight the port city’s unique blend of ocean and mountains.

Riverside Hot Spring Opens in Wakayama

The annual winter-only Sennin Bath opened along the riverbed of Kawayu Onsen in Tanabe, Wakayama, on December 1st, drawing visitors with its open-air pools heated by hot spring water bubbling up naturally from beneath the river.

Kotatsu Boats Begin Winter Cruises in Yanagawa

The winter tradition of kotatsu-equipped boats has begun in Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, where small hibachi braziers are placed beneath the tables on shared boats as the seasonal service gets underway.