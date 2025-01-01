Osaka Tests Shinkansen Backup Hub

OSAKA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - The three JR companies operating the Tokaido, Sanyo, and Kyushu Shinkansen demonstrated on December 6th how they would switch train control to a secondary command center in Osaka if a major earthquake or other large-scale disaster rendered the main command facility in Tokyo unusable.

On December 6th, a total of 115 personnel from the three companies oversaw operations for 538 trains from the first departure through the end of service, managing all control from the secondary command center located near Shin-Osaka Station. Inside the facility, staff from each operator monitored panels displaying train locations and coordinated with drivers and related departments to ensure smooth operations throughout the day.

Source: Kyodo