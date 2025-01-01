News On Japan
Nobel-Winning MOF Captures Gas, Imagination

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - A new material known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOF, developed by Kyoto University’s special professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, has been thrust into the global spotlight after Kitagawa was selected for this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, drawing renewed attention to its potential applications across industry.

MOF is characterized by a jungle gym-like architecture filled with extremely small, countless pores capable of trapping large volumes of gas, making it a promising new material for a range of commercial uses. One company working to bring MOF into practical use is Atomis, a Kyoto University startup where Kitagawa serves as scientific adviser.

Atomis CEO Daisuke Asari said Kitagawa’s approachable personality has been essential to the company’s efforts, noting that he interacts with everyone without barriers, describing him as “just an easygoing old guy” who treats all colleagues equally.

For the past eight years, Atomis has been conducting experiments and verification trials aimed at commercializing MOF. Asari explained that while universities can only produce quantities in the milligram-to-gram range, the cost had been considered prohibitively high — with one kilogram estimated to cost tens of millions of yen to as much as 100 million yen. Bringing MOF into real-world use, he said, meant reducing the production cost to below 10,000 yen per kilogram.

MOF traditionally required high temperatures and high pressure for synthesis, resulting in very high production costs. After years of trial and error, however, the company achieved a breakthrough two years ago, enabling MOF to be produced by mixing powdered materials at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. The innovation made low-cost, large-scale production feasible for the first time.

Asari believes the Nobel recognition will serve as a powerful tailwind, spurring interest among companies that may consider incorporating MOF into their products. He noted that new materials are difficult to introduce into the market unless prices fall significantly, adding that broader public interest and growing demand among potential clients would accelerate adoption.

One such example is Ohara Palladium Chemical, a Kyoto-based chemical manufacturer that has developed a gas-adsorption agent using Atomis-produced MOF. In a demonstration involving a jar of cigarette butts emitting a strong odor, passing the gas through a filter containing MOF eliminated the smell completely by trapping odor-causing gases within its pores.

Executive managing director Masayoshi Ohara said that beyond simply removing odors, MOF has the potential to address deeper issues, such as improving workplace environments at factories where workers may quit due to hazardous gases. Using MOF-based materials to absorb such gases, he said, could contribute to solutions for broader social challenges.

The new material that formed the basis of the Nobel Chemistry Prize carries enormous potential, and its practical applications are only beginning to emerge.

Source: TBS

Shibuya Passes Plan for 2,000-Yen Fine for Littering

Shibuya Ward has approved an ordinance that would impose a 2,000-yen fine for littering on public streets, while also penalizing shops that fail to provide trash bins. The measure was passed on December 10th and targets both individuals who discard waste and businesses near major stations that offer takeout services, raising questions about whether the approach will meaningfully reduce trash on the streets.

Six-Time Women's Shogi Champ Challenges Maternity Restrictions

Shogi player Kana Fukuma, who currently holds six women’s titles, revealed on December 10th that she has submitted a formal request calling for revisions to the Japan Shogi Association’s rule that prevents players from competing in title matches during a set period before and after childbirth.

Popular Baby Names in Japan Reveal Cultural Shift

The most popular baby names of 2025 were led by Minato for boys and Sui for girls, according to rankings released by Meiji Yasuda Life, which highlighted continued enthusiasm for certain kanji characters and showed how naming trends have evolved since the survey began in the first year of the Taisho era.

Japan Issues Warning for Potential Large Aftershock

A powerful earthquake with a seismic intensity of 6+ struck Aomori late on December 8th, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a temporary tsunami warning for coastal areas along the Pacific side of the prefecture. While the warning has since been downgraded, the government is urging caution after authorities announced, for the first time, a heightened possibility of another large earthquake occurring off Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

Japan Adjusts Plan to Raise Departure Tax to 3,000 yen

A plan to sharply raise Japan’s departure tax is taking shape as the government and ruling coalition have begun coordinating a proposal to lift the current 1,000 yen levy to a flat 3,000 yen per person in next fiscal year’s tax reform, adding new momentum to calls for expanded funding to deal with overtourism across the country.

How Parasitic Ants Seize Colonies by Forcing Workers to Kill the Queen

A report in an academic paper by ant experts describes how worker ants that normally protect their mother, maintain the nest and raise larvae can, at a certain moment, suddenly turn on the queen who gave birth to them, tearing her apart and ultimately killing her.

7 Reasons Everyone Is Talking About Green Dragon Kratom Lately

Green vein Kratom strains are quickly becoming popular amongst the Kratom community. But do you know out of the many green-vein Kratom varieties, which one is the talk of the town these days?

Bridging Technology and Wellness: The Power of Multimedia in Health Education

In an age marked by rapid technological advancement and ever-evolving media trends, holistic health education has found a powerful ally in digital storytelling.

Osaka Tests Shinkansen Backup Hub

The three JR companies operating the Tokaido, Sanyo, and Kyushu Shinkansen demonstrated on December 6th how they would switch train control to a secondary command center in Osaka if a major earthquake or other large-scale disaster rendered the main command facility in Tokyo unusable.

Residents Reject Money Offered to Secure Support for Solar Project

A large-scale solar project planned near the Kushiro Wetland in Hokkaido is facing renewed backlash after the developer offered local residents what it described as a “beautification cooperation payment,” prompting accusations that the company is trying to buy consent for the construction.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

Protein Synthesis Inhibitor Puromycin in Biomedical Research

Living organisms require protein synthesis as one of their processes to enable the cells to produce the needed proteins for their structure. It also helps with repairs and various other functions, and any interruption can cause different cellular responses.