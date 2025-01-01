Haas Chief Komatsu Talks Team Reforms in Partnership With Toyota

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - As global interest in Formula One continues to surge, with the sport’s reach expanding rapidly across continents, enthusiasm for F1 is also returning in Japan, especially among younger fans on social media and at domestic motorsport events on the rise in recent years, and major Japanese companies including Toyota have begun strengthening their involvement as they look to secure a role in the sport’s next growth phase.

Amid these shifts, Haas team principal Komatsu, who has begun working with Japanese corporations including Toyota to reinforce the team’s competitiveness, spoke about the reforms now under way, the central role of communication in building a winning operation, and broader efforts to strengthen the team from within as reporters were given rare access to the factory floor.

Source: テレ東BIZ