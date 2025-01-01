News On Japan
Haas Chief Komatsu Talks Team Reforms in Partnership With Toyota

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - As global interest in Formula One continues to surge, with the sport’s reach expanding rapidly across continents, enthusiasm for F1 is also returning in Japan, especially among younger fans on social media and at domestic motorsport events on the rise in recent years, and major Japanese companies including Toyota have begun strengthening their involvement as they look to secure a role in the sport’s next growth phase.

Amid these shifts, Haas team principal Komatsu, who has begun working with Japanese corporations including Toyota to reinforce the team’s competitiveness, spoke about the reforms now under way, the central role of communication in building a winning operation, and broader efforts to strengthen the team from within as reporters were given rare access to the factory floor.

China Renews Call for Citizens to Avoid Travel to Japan Citing Recent Earthquakes

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a renewed advisory on December 11th urging Chinese nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Japan, reiterating a call made nearly one month ago but this time citing a series of earthquakes observed off the eastern coast of Honshu as the reason for heightened caution.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Forbes Ranks Prime Minister Takaichi as the World’s Third Most Powerful Woman

America’s business magazine Forbes announced on December 10th that Prime Minister Takaichi has been ranked third on its list of the “World’s Most Powerful Women,” placing the Japanese leader near the top of a global ranking of 100 figures across politics, business, and culture, and marking a prominent acknowledgment of Japan’s first female prime minister.

Shibuya Passes Plan for 2,000-Yen Fine for Littering

Shibuya Ward has approved an ordinance that would impose a 2,000-yen fine for littering on public streets, while also penalizing shops that fail to provide trash bins. The measure was passed on December 10th and targets both individuals who discard waste and businesses near major stations that offer takeout services, raising questions about whether the approach will meaningfully reduce trash on the streets.

Six-Time Women's Shogi Champ Challenges Maternity Restrictions

Shogi player Kana Fukuma, who currently holds six women’s titles, revealed on December 10th that she has submitted a formal request calling for revisions to the Japan Shogi Association’s rule that prevents players from competing in title matches during a set period before and after childbirth.

Japan’s Home Fitness Trend: Why Smart Strength Training Is Growing

If you’ve walked around Tokyo recently, you’ve probably noticed something: gyms still exist, but they’re not as crowded as they used to be.

Ohtani Declares on Instagram He Will Play for Japan in the 2026 WBC

Shohei Ohtani announced on November 25th that he will take part in the World Baseball Classic to be held in March 2026, stating on his Instagram account that he intends to join Japan’s national team, Samurai Japan.

Ukrainian-Born Aonishiki Wins Kyushu Basho

Aonishiki captured his first championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on November 23rd, winning a title-deciding playoff against yokozuna Hoshoryu at the Fukuoka International Center and closing the 15-day basho with a 12–3 record.

Kin Triathlon Athletes Push Their Physical Limits

A triathlon held in Kin Town on November 16th drew athletes from across Japan and overseas as participants pushed themselves to the limits of physical endurance in the second edition of the Kin Triathlon.

Ohtani Clinches Fourth National League MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player on November 13th (local time), marking his fourth career MVP award and his third consecutive year receiving the honor, including his previous selections in the American League.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).