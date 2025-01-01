News On Japan
Society

Couples Death in Locked Private Sauna Exposes Regulatory Failure

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - A fire at a private sauna in Akasaka, Tokyo, that claimed the lives of a couple in their 30s has revealed serious flaws in safety management, with the shop owner telling investigators that the control panel linked to the sauna’s emergency button had never been powered on.

The blaze broke out on December 15th at a private-room sauna, killing hair salon owner Masaya Matsuda, 36, and his wife Yoko, 37, a nail technician. According to people familiar with the investigation, the emergency button inside the sauna room, intended to send an alert during emergencies, appeared to have been pressed, suggesting the trapped couple may have tried to call for help.

However, the alert should have been received by a control panel installed in the shop’s first-floor office, but the panel’s power was turned off. Although three employees were in the building at the time of the fire, the office itself was unattended.

The shop owner told the Metropolitan Police Department during voluntary questioning: "I have never turned the power on. I have never touched it."

Friends described Matsuda as a devoted family man who had become even more dedicated to his work after the birth of a child several years ago, building a well-known reputation in the beauty industry while planning further business expansion. A friend said Matsuda had mentioned strong business performance in December and suggested the sauna visit may have been a reward for himself and his wife.

During a second day of on-site inspections on December 17th, alarms echoed through the building as authorities checked the operation of fire detection systems. Firefighters previously found the couple collapsed near the sauna entrance, with Matsuda lying over his wife. Investigators noted that both the interior and exterior door knobs had come off and fallen to the floor, despite the sauna requiring the knob to be turned to exit.

An autopsy conducted by the Metropolitan Police listed the cause of death as undetermined, though investigators believe burns or hyperthermia were likely. Matsuda suffered more extensive burns than his wife, leading police to believe he may have tried to shield her from the flames.

Examination of the sauna room found several fist-sized burn marks on the wooden seating, along with burned towels. Investigators believe a towel may have come into contact with the sauna stones and ignited. Inspections also found looseness in door knobs in other rooms, raising further questions about the facility’s overall safety management. Police are considering a possible charge of professional negligence resulting in death.

The case has drawn attention to the rapid spread of private-room saunas, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand grew for quiet, isolated bathing spaces. Operators say safety measures are essential, including emergency buttons in each room and doors designed to open simply by pushing from the inside.

At a private sauna in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, which has operated for three years with strong weekend demand, manager Masaki Oone said the concept of private saunas emerged during the pandemic alongside rules promoting silent bathing. He noted that the number of such facilities has increased across the prefecture, reflecting steady demand.

The Akasaka sauna obtained its operating permit in July 2022 during the pandemic, but Minato Ward officials said it was licensed under the Hotel Business Act rather than the Public Bathhouse Act. Legal experts say some operators choose the Hotel Business Act because it allows mixed bathing, which is prohibited under public bathhouse regulations.

Lawyer Ryota Kikuchi, who specializes in public bathhouse and related laws, said the choice of licensing may have been aimed at operating as a mixed-gender sauna. He also noted that under the Hotel Business Act, emergency buttons like those in question are not subject to inspection, highlighting a regulatory gap.

Kikuchi said existing ordinances did not anticipate the rise of private-room saunas and that local governments face limits in updating rules, adding that laws should be revised to reflect fire prevention and safety risks unique to such facilities.

Previously: 2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Couples Death in Locked Private Sauna Exposes Regulatory Failure

A fire at a private sauna in Akasaka, Tokyo, that claimed the lives of a couple in their 30s has revealed serious flaws in safety management, with the shop owner telling investigators that the control panel linked to the sauna’s emergency button had never been powered on.

Fortune-Teller Claims Innocence at First Hearing

The trial of a woman accused of urging two male followers to take their own lives opened on December 17th, with the defense arguing that she lacked criminal responsibility at the time and pleading not guilty.

Himeji Castle Undergoes Year-End Clean-Up With 350 SDF Personnel

World Heritage–listed Himeji Castle is undergoing its traditional year-end clean-up as Self-Defense Forces personnel remove a year’s worth of dust and debris. The annual effort, known as the Himeji Castle Clean Operation, is carried out each year around this time by SDF personnel stationed in the city as part of their training, and roughly 350 members took part this year.

HKT48 Groupie Taken Into Custody for Attempted Murder

A man who frequently attended events for the idol group HKT48 was arrested early on December 15th on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Fukuoka City the previous evening, with police revealing that the arrest was set in motion by the suspect himself when he called emergency services to report the incident.

Osaka's Korea Town Transformed by Vietnamese and Nepalese Communities

Ikuno Ward in Osaka, long known as a community shaped by Korean residents, is undergoing a significant transformation as the number of foreign nationals rises and the origins of its population diversify across roughly 80 countries. Nearly one in five of the ward’s 130,000 residents now hold foreign nationality, with recent growth driven in particular by arrivals from Vietnam and Nepal.

Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

Geiko and Maiko Begin Year-End Ritual

In Kyoto’s Gion district, the annual ritual known as Kotohajime, when preparations for the New Year formally begin, took place on December 13th as geiko and maiko visited their teachers to offer thanks for the past year and convey greetings for the year ahead.

Mother Reports Sister Stabbing Younger Sibling

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife at their home in Kisarazu on the night of December 13th.