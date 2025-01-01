2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

TOKYO, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

The incident was discussed with former Tokyo Fire Department Special Rescue Team member Akira Tanaka, who noted that an alarm reportedly sounded, suggesting that the sauna’s automatic fire detection system had been activated by heat or smoke. Tanaka said this indicates that an actual fire had occurred inside the facility’s third-floor sauna room.

Anchor Minoru Aoi asked about the scale of the fire, noting that the exterior walls did not appear heavily damaged. Tanaka explained that saunas use stoves as a heat source and manufacturers specify the minimum safe distance between the stove and any combustible materials, adding that whether those standards had been maintained would likely become a focus of the investigation.

Anchor Manami Miyaji pointed out that the sauna—operated under the name “SAUNATIGER”—offers private rooms where customers may bring in personal items such as smartphones, according to available information. She asked what could serve as an ignition source inside a sauna. Tanaka replied that towels or other items brought into the room can ignite if placed too close to the stove, and he added that smartphones equipped with lithium-ion batteries can pose a risk in the high-temperature, high-humidity sauna environment. He said investigators will examine whether such factors played a role.

Miyaji also asked about the circumstances in which the two victims were found collapsed near the sauna’s entrance. Tanaka said it is possible they succumbed not directly to flames but to toxic gases such as carbon monoxide created by incomplete combustion, which could have caused oxygen deprivation and made normal breathing impossible.

Aoi then turned to commentator Akiko Iwata, noting that sauna culture has grown increasingly popular but incidents like this raise broader safety concerns. Iwata said that while many people enjoy saunas, operators must reinforce fire-prevention measures and customers should remain cautious about flammable objects and ensure they know evacuation routes.

Aoi added that facilities are required to meet fire-safety standards before opening. Tanaka confirmed that saunas must comply with strict installation criteria under the Fire Service Act and local fire-prevention ordinances, with authorities inspecting equipment before granting operating permits. He said investigators will also review whether maintenance and regular inspections of alarms and related devices had been properly conducted.

Asked about the key points for the ongoing investigation, Tanaka said authorities will seek to determine the exact cause of the fire and clarify why the two victims were unable to escape, with police and fire officials expected to work jointly on the case.

