Toyota to Open Immersive Art Museum in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - The Toyota Group will open a new museum in Yokohama that uses art as a focal point to communicate culture through film and visual media, marking the automaker’s latest cultural initiative beyond mobility.

The destination reached via Toyota’s new mobility concepts is The Movium Yokohama, an art-focused facility created by renovating a cargo warehouse known as an “ueya” at Yamashita Pier, a site that supported Japan’s postwar reconstruction. The museum offers an immersive art experience in which visitors are surrounded by works projected across a vast space of about 1,800 square meters.

Using state-of-the-art sound and visual technology, the facility is equipped with 75 projectors and 27 speakers, creating a fully enveloping environment designed to immerse audiences in moving images and sound.

Akio Toyoda: "We wanted a cultural facility for the Toyota Group, ideally close to the city, and it was through that thinking that we found a connection with this location."

