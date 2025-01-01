Ukrainian-Born New Ozeki Aonishiki Tours Kansai

OSAKA, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Ukrainian-born new ozeki Aonishiki, 21, appeared at the winter regional tour’s Amagasaki tournament on December 12th, marking another milestone in a career shaped by displacement and perseverance.

Aonishiki came to Japan after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, relying on the help of Yamanaka Shindai, whom he had met at a World Junior competition, to escape the conflict and start anew. He continued his training at Kansai University, which accepted him as a trainee, and eventually entered the professional sumo world.

Yamanaka also attended the Amagasaki venue to watch the bouts, reflecting on the moment with emotion as he saw a boy who simply loved sumo rise to the rank of ozeki.

Source: KTV NEWS