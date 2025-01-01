News On Japan
Sci-Tech

H3 Rocket No. 8 Launch Fails After Second-Stage Engine Cuts Off Early

KAGOSHIMA, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - The H3 Rocket No. 8 was launched at 10:51 a.m. on December 22 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, but the mission ended in failure after the rocket was unable to place its onboard satellite into its planned orbit.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the vehicle continued flying smoothly for most of its ascent, but just before the scheduled satellite separation, the second-stage engine’s second burn stopped earlier than planned, preventing the satellite “Michibiki No. 5” from reaching its designated orbit.

At a press conference held later in the afternoon, JAXA acknowledged the failure, saying it was unable to insert the satellite into the intended orbit. “We were unable to place Michibiki No. 5 into its planned orbit, resulting in a failed launch. We sincerely apologize for not meeting expectations,” the agency said.

The launch had initially been scheduled for December 17 but was called off shortly before liftoff due to a malfunction in ground-based equipment, leading to a rescheduled attempt on December 22.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Takachi Cabinet Approval Hits Record High

Prime Minister Takachi on December 22nd visited a “Press Photo Exhibition” in Tokyo reviewing key events of 2025, smiling for reporters as she recreated a pose from a photograph taken aboard the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington alongside President Trump.

Suspect Admits Intent to Kill Several HKT Members

A man arrested in connection with the stabbing of two people in Fukuoka has told investigators that he intended to kill multiple members of the idol group HKT, according to sources close to the investigation.

Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

Kyoto Hotels Drop to 3,000-Yen Nights as Chinese Travel Slows

Hotels in major tourist destinations are beginning to change as China’s call for restraint on travel to Japan reduces the number of group tours, with some Kyoto properties now offering rooms for as little as 3,000 yen per night, a level that would have been unthinkable during the recent inbound tourism boom.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

H3 Rocket No. 8 Launch Fails After Second-Stage Engine Cuts Off Early

The H3 Rocket No. 8 was launched at 10:51 a.m. on December 22 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, but the mission ended in failure after the rocket was unable to place its onboard satellite into its planned orbit.

H3 Rocket Launch Halted Seconds Before Liftoff

The launch of Japan’s H3 Rocket No. 8 was aborted just seconds before liftoff on December 17th at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture after an abnormality was detected in ground equipment, prompting an automatic halt to the countdown 17 seconds before launch.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Human Washing Machine for Elderly Debuts

Osaka City–based developers have unveiled a new model of their elderly care bathing device on display at an announcement event, presenting an upgraded version of the Future Human Washing Machine that drew attention at the Healthcare Pavilion of the Osaka–Kansai Expo.

Nobel-Winning MOF Captures Gas, Imagination

A new material known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOF, developed by Kyoto University’s special professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, has been thrust into the global spotlight after Kitagawa was selected for this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, drawing renewed attention to its potential applications across industry.

How Parasitic Ants Seize Colonies by Forcing Workers to Kill the Queen

A report in an academic paper by ant experts describes how worker ants that normally protect their mother, maintain the nest and raise larvae can, at a certain moment, suddenly turn on the queen who gave birth to them, tearing her apart and ultimately killing her.

7 Reasons Buying Kratom In Bulk Is A Better Choice

If you are also a fellow Kratom enthusiast, then we bet you probably restock on your favorite Kratom products quite often.

Bridging Technology and Wellness: The Power of Multimedia in Health Education

In an age marked by rapid technological advancement and ever-evolving media trends, holistic health education has found a powerful ally in digital storytelling.