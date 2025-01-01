H3 Rocket No. 8 Launch Fails After Second-Stage Engine Cuts Off Early

KAGOSHIMA, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - The H3 Rocket No. 8 was launched at 10:51 a.m. on December 22 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, but the mission ended in failure after the rocket was unable to place its onboard satellite into its planned orbit.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the vehicle continued flying smoothly for most of its ascent, but just before the scheduled satellite separation, the second-stage engine’s second burn stopped earlier than planned, preventing the satellite “Michibiki No. 5” from reaching its designated orbit.

At a press conference held later in the afternoon, JAXA acknowledged the failure, saying it was unable to insert the satellite into the intended orbit. “We were unable to place Michibiki No. 5 into its planned orbit, resulting in a failed launch. We sincerely apologize for not meeting expectations,” the agency said.

The launch had initially been scheduled for December 17 but was called off shortly before liftoff due to a malfunction in ground-based equipment, leading to a rescheduled attempt on December 22.

Source: FNN