News On Japan
Entertainment

Box Office Sensation 'Kokuho' Aims For Academy Award

TOKYO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - Actor Ryo Yoshizawa spoke about the global reception of his latest film Kokuho, its bid for the Academy Awards, and what he believes defines true success, in an interview following a screening in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The interview was aired as part of TV Tokyo’s year-end special program “WBS Year-End Live: Visiting Japan’s Energetic Front Lines.” Yoshizawa had just returned from a screening event in the United States, where the film was shown to local audiences. He said he had been uncertain about how a movie centered on traditional Japanese performing arts would be received overseas but was encouraged by the response.

“There were a lot of applications just to get tickets, and during the post-screening Q&A, the audience stayed fully engaged and listened very intently,” Yoshizawa said. “I felt that the film really reached people on a deeper level.”

Kokuhou, which depicts the life of a kabuki actor who rises above hardship to devote himself fully to his craft, has become a major domestic hit. As of November 10, the film had attracted around 12 million viewers in Japan and surpassed 17 billion yen in box office revenue, putting it on the verge of becoming one of the year’s biggest successes.

Yoshizawa said the project marked a major turning point in his career. He spent a year and a half preparing for the role, describing the experience as one he approached with absolute seriousness rather than calculation.

“I don’t think anyone was trying to make a hit on purpose,” he said. “Everyone just wanted to make something genuinely good. Even if only a small number of people saw it, we wanted it to be something that truly stayed with them.”

He also spoke about working under a director known for strict guidance, saying the demanding environment ultimately deepened his performance. “There were tough moments, but I always felt the director believed in me. That trust made me want to push past my limits,” he said.

The film has been selected as Japan’s submission for the Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category. While acknowledging the competition is fierce, Yoshizawa expressed hope that the film’s themes would resonate internationally.

“The joy and struggle of people who dedicate their lives to their craft is something universal,” he said. “I hope that message reaches audiences around the world.”

Asked what advice he would give to young businesspeople striving for success, Yoshizawa emphasized persistence over talent. “I think success is 90 percent luck,” he said. “But if you’re not prepared when that luck comes, you can’t seize it. All you can do is keep working, keep building yourself, and be ready when the opportunity arrives.”

Kokuho continues its theatrical run as anticipation grows over whether it will advance further in the Oscar race.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26. The prefectural highway traffic police said the chain‑reaction crash began around 7:30 p.m. when a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways along the snow‑covered downward lane near the Minakami Interchange, causing following vehicles to skid on the frozen road surface and crash into one another over about 300 metres of roadway.

Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

Why Bears Are Pushing Closer to Japan's Towns

Wild animals are moving ever closer to human living areas, with unexpected encounters now becoming a daily reality across parts of Japan.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Box Office Sensation 'Kokuho' Aims For Academy Award

Actor Ryo Yoshizawa spoke about the global reception of his latest film Kokuho, its bid for the Academy Awards, and what he believes defines true success, in an interview following a screening in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Pop Circus Brings High-Flying Spectacle to Osaka

A live broadcast was conducted from the Pop Circus Higashiosaka performance currently being held inside a special tent in front of Higashiosaka City Hall, offering viewers an up-close look at the troupe’s breathtaking acrobatics and dynamic stage presence.

Osaka Tower Marks Year’s End Handover From Snake to Horse

With six days remaining in the year, Tsutenkaku in Osaka hosted its annual year-end “zodiac handover ceremony,” a seasonal tradition that marks the passing of the old zodiac sign to the next.

The Grand Finale of the Kikugorō Name-Taking Ceremony!

It is time to have a look at the kaomise performances at the Minami-za theatre in Kyoto! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Sumo Dinner Theater Opens in Tokyo’s Ginza

Hanshin Contents Link, based in Osaka, unveiled to the media on December 19th a new inbound-focused sumo show restaurant called Nichirakuza, which is set to open in Tokyo’s Ginza in January next year, offering foreign visitors the chance to watch live sumo performances while enjoying traditional kaiseki cuisine.

Toyota to Open Immersive Art Museum in Yokohama

The Toyota Group will open a new museum in Yokohama that uses art as a focal point to communicate culture through film and visual media, marking the automaker’s latest cultural initiative beyond mobility.

A Dark Gundam Saga Unfolds

Set in U.C. 0105, twelve years after Char’s Counterattack, MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe follows Hathaway Noa, the leader of the anti-Earth Federation group Mafty, as he presses forward with a campaign of assassinations against what he sees as an oppressive regime, while being drawn into a complex triangle of fate involving Federation officer Kenneth Sleg and the enigmatic Gigi Andalucia, whose presence threatens to disrupt both sides as tensions build around the upcoming Adelaide Conference.

Episode 6 Preview: Propaganda Game

Yamashita Koki and Matsumoto Leo star together in the dual-lead drama Propaganda Game, a psychological entertainment series that sharply captures an era in which social media dominates public opinion, with Episode 6 set to air on December 23 (Tuesday).