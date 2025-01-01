Box Office Sensation 'Kokuho' Aims For Academy Award

TOKYO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - Actor Ryo Yoshizawa spoke about the global reception of his latest film Kokuho, its bid for the Academy Awards, and what he believes defines true success, in an interview following a screening in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The interview was aired as part of TV Tokyo’s year-end special program “WBS Year-End Live: Visiting Japan’s Energetic Front Lines.” Yoshizawa had just returned from a screening event in the United States, where the film was shown to local audiences. He said he had been uncertain about how a movie centered on traditional Japanese performing arts would be received overseas but was encouraged by the response.

“There were a lot of applications just to get tickets, and during the post-screening Q&A, the audience stayed fully engaged and listened very intently,” Yoshizawa said. “I felt that the film really reached people on a deeper level.”

Kokuhou, which depicts the life of a kabuki actor who rises above hardship to devote himself fully to his craft, has become a major domestic hit. As of November 10, the film had attracted around 12 million viewers in Japan and surpassed 17 billion yen in box office revenue, putting it on the verge of becoming one of the year’s biggest successes.

Yoshizawa said the project marked a major turning point in his career. He spent a year and a half preparing for the role, describing the experience as one he approached with absolute seriousness rather than calculation.

“I don’t think anyone was trying to make a hit on purpose,” he said. “Everyone just wanted to make something genuinely good. Even if only a small number of people saw it, we wanted it to be something that truly stayed with them.”

He also spoke about working under a director known for strict guidance, saying the demanding environment ultimately deepened his performance. “There were tough moments, but I always felt the director believed in me. That trust made me want to push past my limits,” he said.

The film has been selected as Japan’s submission for the Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category. While acknowledging the competition is fierce, Yoshizawa expressed hope that the film’s themes would resonate internationally.

“The joy and struggle of people who dedicate their lives to their craft is something universal,” he said. “I hope that message reaches audiences around the world.”

Asked what advice he would give to young businesspeople striving for success, Yoshizawa emphasized persistence over talent. “I think success is 90 percent luck,” he said. “But if you’re not prepared when that luck comes, you can’t seize it. All you can do is keep working, keep building yourself, and be ready when the opportunity arrives.”

Kokuho continues its theatrical run as anticipation grows over whether it will advance further in the Oscar race.

Source: テレ東BIZ