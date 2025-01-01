Year-End Jumbo Lottery Awards 1 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - The draw for Japan’s year-end Jumbo Lottery, offering a combined top prize of 1 billion yen including front and back prizes, was held on December 31 at Tokyo Opera City in Shinjuku, with around 1,000 spectators watching anxiously as the numbers were revealed.

The event opened with greetings from host Tetsuya Yamamoto and lottery goodwill ambassadors, who explained that the first prize alone was worth 700 million yen, rising to 1 billion yen when combined with the adjacent numbers. The atmosphere inside the hall was tense as attendees followed the proceedings, each hoping their ticket might be the lucky one.

Officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and lottery authorities attended to oversee the fairness of the draw, while staff from Mizuho Bank served as record keepers. As the numbers were drawn one by one, the audience reacted with a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who also serves as head of the National Association of Local Authorities for Lottery Administration, addressed the audience before the final draw. She thanked the public for their continued support, noting that lottery proceeds are used nationwide for childcare services, park development, and other community projects. She added that the year-end lottery marks a symbolic close to the year and expressed hope that good fortune would reach many households.

Internal Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also offered remarks, emphasizing that lottery revenue supports local medical care, welfare programs, and disaster prevention efforts. He expressed gratitude to the many people who purchased tickets and wished everyone a happy and prosperous new year.

The moment of truth arrived when the first-prize draw began. A brief delay occurred after one of the arrows failed to land properly, prompting officials to redo the process. After a second attempt, the winning number was confirmed as Group 22, Number 14654, securing the 700 million yen top prize.

The draw was conducted with the assistance of soprano Moriya, who was also scheduled to perform at a special concert following the event. She admitted feeling nervous as she pressed the button to start the draw, saying the weight of deciding someone’s future fortune made her hands tremble. Reflecting on 2025, she said the year had been filled with international performances, including appearances in Germany and at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, and expressed hopes of continuing to challenge herself musically in 2026.

The event concluded with comments from lottery ambassadors, who described the tense moment when the arrow initially failed to register and the relief when the final result was confirmed. They encouraged viewers to continue enjoying the excitement of the lottery and wished everyone good fortune in the year ahead.

The redemption period for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery begins on January 8, 2026. Organizers reminded winners to check their tickets carefully and expressed hopes that the coming year would bring happiness and opportunity to many across the country.

