News On Japan
Entertainment

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Awards 1 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - The draw for Japan’s year-end Jumbo Lottery, offering a combined top prize of 1 billion yen including front and back prizes, was held on December 31 at Tokyo Opera City in Shinjuku, with around 1,000 spectators watching anxiously as the numbers were revealed.

The event opened with greetings from host Tetsuya Yamamoto and lottery goodwill ambassadors, who explained that the first prize alone was worth 700 million yen, rising to 1 billion yen when combined with the adjacent numbers. The atmosphere inside the hall was tense as attendees followed the proceedings, each hoping their ticket might be the lucky one.

Officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and lottery authorities attended to oversee the fairness of the draw, while staff from Mizuho Bank served as record keepers. As the numbers were drawn one by one, the audience reacted with a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who also serves as head of the National Association of Local Authorities for Lottery Administration, addressed the audience before the final draw. She thanked the public for their continued support, noting that lottery proceeds are used nationwide for childcare services, park development, and other community projects. She added that the year-end lottery marks a symbolic close to the year and expressed hope that good fortune would reach many households.

Internal Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also offered remarks, emphasizing that lottery revenue supports local medical care, welfare programs, and disaster prevention efforts. He expressed gratitude to the many people who purchased tickets and wished everyone a happy and prosperous new year.

The moment of truth arrived when the first-prize draw began. A brief delay occurred after one of the arrows failed to land properly, prompting officials to redo the process. After a second attempt, the winning number was confirmed as Group 22, Number 14654, securing the 700 million yen top prize.

The draw was conducted with the assistance of soprano Moriya, who was also scheduled to perform at a special concert following the event. She admitted feeling nervous as she pressed the button to start the draw, saying the weight of deciding someone’s future fortune made her hands tremble. Reflecting on 2025, she said the year had been filled with international performances, including appearances in Germany and at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, and expressed hopes of continuing to challenge herself musically in 2026.

The event concluded with comments from lottery ambassadors, who described the tense moment when the arrow initially failed to register and the relief when the final result was confirmed. They encouraged viewers to continue enjoying the excitement of the lottery and wished everyone good fortune in the year ahead.

The redemption period for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery begins on January 8, 2026. Organizers reminded winners to check their tickets carefully and expressed hopes that the coming year would bring happiness and opportunity to many across the country.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Awards 1 Billion Yen

The draw for Japan’s year-end Jumbo Lottery, offering a combined top prize of 1 billion yen including front and back prizes, was held on December 31 at Tokyo Opera City in Shinjuku, with around 1,000 spectators watching anxiously as the numbers were revealed.

Anime to Watch on Netflix January 2026

Kickstart your year of anime:
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2
Love Through a Prism
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Record of Ragnarok III
100 METERS
ONE PIECE Whole Cake Island (Netflix Anime)

The Winter of 1925 ・ Kabuki 100 Years Ago, Part 3 (September – December 1925)

In this third video in the series, we explore the kabuki world during the final months of the year 1925. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Box Office Sensation 'Kokuho' Aims For Academy Award

Actor Ryo Yoshizawa spoke about the global reception of his latest film Kokuho, its bid for the Academy Awards, and what he believes defines true success, in an interview following a screening in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Pop Circus Brings High-Flying Spectacle to Osaka

A live broadcast was conducted from the Pop Circus Higashiosaka performance currently being held inside a special tent in front of Higashiosaka City Hall, offering viewers an up-close look at the troupe’s breathtaking acrobatics and dynamic stage presence.

Osaka Tower Marks Year’s End Handover From Snake to Horse

With six days remaining in the year, Tsutenkaku in Osaka hosted its annual year-end “zodiac handover ceremony,” a seasonal tradition that marks the passing of the old zodiac sign to the next.

The Grand Finale of the Kikugorō Name-Taking Ceremony!

It is time to have a look at the kaomise performances at the Minami-za theatre in Kyoto! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Sumo Dinner Theater Opens in Tokyo’s Ginza

Hanshin Contents Link, based in Osaka, unveiled to the media on December 19th a new inbound-focused sumo show restaurant called Nichirakuza, which is set to open in Tokyo’s Ginza in January next year, offering foreign visitors the chance to watch live sumo performances while enjoying traditional kaiseki cuisine.