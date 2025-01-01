Tokyo Disney Reaches 900 Million Visitors Since Opening

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Oriental Land, which operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, announced on January 6 that the combined cumulative number of visitors to the two parks has reached 900 million.
The milestone was achieved 42 years and 266 days after Tokyo Disneyland first opened in 1983. Takahashi Wataru, president of Oriental Land, said the company would continue striving to remain a one-of-a-kind theme resort, emphasizing its commitment to delivering unique experiences for guests in the years ahead.
