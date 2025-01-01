News On Japan
Entertainment

Tokyo Disney Reaches 900 Million Visitors Since Opening

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Oriental Land, which operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, announced on January 6 that the combined cumulative number of visitors to the two parks has reached 900 million.

The milestone was achieved 42 years and 266 days after Tokyo Disneyland first opened in 1983. Takahashi Wataru, president of Oriental Land, said the company would continue striving to remain a one-of-a-kind theme resort, emphasizing its commitment to delivering unique experiences for guests in the years ahead.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Tokyo Disney Reaches 900 Million Visitors Since Opening

Oriental Land, which operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, announced on January 6 that the combined cumulative number of visitors to the two parks has reached 900 million.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! | Official Trailer #2

Tsukuyomi is a virtual space of hopes and dreams. The curtain rises on a stage on which young girls share fleeting encounters. (Netflix Anime)

Tokyo Fire Department Holds Annual New Year Firefighting Ceremony

The Tokyo Fire Department held its annual New Year firefighting ceremony, known as the dezome-shiki, a traditional event aimed at promoting fire prevention and disaster preparedness, during which firefighters demonstrated ladder-climbing techniques that date back to the Edo period and reflect the city’s historic fire brigade culture.

The Tale of Ichijō Ōkura・Ichijō Ōkura Monogatari EXPLAINED (1731)

Today, we have a look at a masterpiece of the jidaimono ("history play") genre in kabuki, Hōgen Sanryaku no Maki ("Kiichi Hōgen and the Book of Strategy"), first performed in kabuki in 1731, at the Kado no Shibai in Osaka. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Awards 1 Billion Yen

The draw for Japan’s year-end Jumbo Lottery, offering a combined top prize of 1 billion yen including front and back prizes, was held on December 31 at Tokyo Opera City in Shinjuku, with around 1,000 spectators watching anxiously as the numbers were revealed.

Anime to Watch on Netflix January 2026

Kickstart your year of anime:
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2
Love Through a Prism
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Record of Ragnarok III
100 METERS
ONE PIECE Whole Cake Island (Netflix Anime)

The Winter of 1925 ・ Kabuki 100 Years Ago, Part 3 (September – December 1925)

In this third video in the series, we explore the kabuki world during the final months of the year 1925. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Box Office Sensation 'Kokuho' Aims For Academy Award

Actor Ryo Yoshizawa spoke about the global reception of his latest film Kokuho, its bid for the Academy Awards, and what he believes defines true success, in an interview following a screening in Hollywood, Los Angeles.