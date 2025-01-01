Japan Pins Comeback Hopes on Physical AI

LAS VEGAS, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - An era of “physical AI,” in which artificial intelligence directly controls and moves objects in the real world, is beginning, and while Japan has lagged behind in generative AI, the country is now aiming to regain ground by leveraging its long-standing strengths in manufacturing and robotics.

At the world’s largest technology trade show, CES, which opened in Las Vegas, robots that take photographs, fight humans in boxing matches, and move autonomously drew attention among exhibits from more than 4,500 companies worldwide, with AI once again taking center stage and “physical AI” emerging as one of the most closely watched themes this year.

Unlike generative AI such as ChatGPT, which operates primarily in digital space, physical AI refers to technologies that enable machines to perceive their surroundings, maintain balance, and act independently in the real world. A Romanian-developed headset on display demonstrated how AI can identify pedestrians and obstacles and guide users safely through vibrations, even when their vision is obstructed.

Japan also showcased its own developments, including a domestically produced four-legged walking robot equipped with cameras that detect human movement and uneven terrain. Although still in the trial-and-error stage, developers say it could eventually be used for security patrols and industrial safety management, and even adapt to human behavior by “reading the room.”

Demonstrations showed the robot maintaining its balance even when pushed forcefully, using AI to adjust posture and footing to avoid falling, a capability made possible by continuous learning across a wide range of conditions, including slippery and uneven surfaces. Researchers say the robot is being designed to operate reliably for years in harsh environments, such as disaster zones or in measures to deter bears, areas where durability and resilience are critical.

The year 2026 is being described as the first full year of physical AI, and Japan is positioning the field as a potential turning point. While the United States currently dominates generative AI, with services such as ChatGPT and Gemini attracting hundreds of millions of users, Japan ranked ninth in a country-by-country assessment of AI research and investment compiled by Stanford University.

In response, the government has revealed plans to provide support totaling around 1 trillion yen over five years for the development of domestically produced AI, identifying physical AI as Japan’s most promising path to competitiveness. Officials and researchers argue that robotics and manufacturing remain Japan’s strongest areas, and that establishing robotics as a core national industry is essential.

Despite strong competition from the United States and China, developers remain confident, saying Japan’s meticulous engineering culture gives it an edge, provided development proceeds with sufficient speed. While caution has long characterized Japan’s approach to new technologies, experts stress that momentum will be critical in the fast-moving AI race.

Although Japan has fallen behind in generative AI, expectations are rising that physical AI, grounded in the country’s manufacturing expertise, could open the door to a long-awaited revival.

Source: TBS