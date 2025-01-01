Stranded Whale Unearthed in Osaka Bay for Museum Display

OSAKA, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - A male whale measuring about 15 meters in length and weighing roughly 32 tons, which strayed into Osaka Bay and died in January 2024, was excavated from the site where it had been buried. The operation was carried out over two days, during which the whale’s bones were gradually uncovered.
Researchers were present at the site to examine the condition of the bones and remaining tissue. The excavated bones were transported to the Osaka Museum of Natural History, where they will undergo preservation treatment before being put on public display.
