Stranded Whale Unearthed in Osaka Bay for Museum Display

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.