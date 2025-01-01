Kyoto Student Crowned First Lucky Man

HYOGO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - A traditional New Year event known as the “Lucky Man Selection,” in which participants compete to be the first to pray for the new year, was held on January 10th at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture, the head shrine of “Ebessan,” the deity of prosperous business.

At 6 a.m., the shrine gates were thrown open to the sound of taiko drums, sending about 5,000 runners surging forward along the stone-paved approach toward the main hall some 230 meters away. Leading the charge were 108 participants chosen by lottery, all sprinting in unison toward the sacred destination.

The gate-opening ritual and Lucky Man Selection are a highlight of the annual Toka Ebisu festival, held to pray for business success. The first three people to reach the main hall are awarded the titles of first, second, and third Lucky Man.

This year’s top honor, known as the First Lucky Man, went to Teppei Toyokawa, a 22-year-old university student from Kyoto.

“I was so surprised that I couldn’t tell if it was a dream or reality,” Toyokawa said. “It was my first time, and I’m truly happy.”

The three men chosen as Lucky Men took part in a ceremonial kagami-biraki, breaking open a sake barrel, and prayed for happiness and good fortune throughout the year ahead.

Source: YOMIURI