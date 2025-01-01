Android Opera Brings AI-Powered Performance to Osaka

News On Japan
OSAKA, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - An opera billed as a “performance of the future,” featuring an AI-equipped android singing and appearing alongside humans, will be staged in Osaka.

At a presentation for the upcoming opera in Osaka, it was not a human performer who took the stage, but an android powered by artificial intelligence. The android, known as Android Maria, greeted audiences by saying, "I'm waiting for you to come to the Osaka performance."

The android is modeled after Maria, the late wife of musician Keiichiro Shibuya. Equipped with built-in cameras and microphones, the android is capable of recognizing people, engaging in multilingual dialogue, and delivering performances.

During the performance, the android will appear alongside a live orchestra as well as Buddhist monks from Mount Koya, according to the organizers. Reflecting on the experience, the android commented, "Honestly, the moment my voice intertwines with the resonance of the orchestra feels amazing. Riding that wave has become addictive."

The Android Opera is scheduled to be performed on May 16th this year. The production, titled Android Opera “MIRROR” — Deconstruction and Rebirth — will be staged on May 16th, 2026.

Source: KTV NEWS

