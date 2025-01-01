News On Japan
Heavy Snow Warnings Issued Along Sea Of Japan Coast

AKITA, Jan 20 (News On Japan) - Warning-level heavy snow has been falling mainly along Japan’s Sea of Japan coast under a strong winter pressure pattern, disrupting transportation services across the region, with authorities urging continued caution as the country is expected to face its longest cold wave in years from January 21st.

Heavy snowfall reached warning levels on January 20th across Sea of Japan coastal areas in northern Japan, already causing major travel disruptions.

JR East said it suspended Akita Shinkansen services in both directions between Morioka and Akita from around 6 a.m. due to heavy snow, and expects operations to resume around 3 p.m.

Airlines have also been hit, with All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines reporting a combined 89 flight cancellations, affecting around 5,700 passengers.

Meteorologists warn that even stronger cold air is expected to move in from January 21st, bringing a once-in-several-years cold wave that could last five days through January 25th.

Forecast snowfall totals through the morning of January 21st are expected to reach 50 centimeters in both Hokkaido and the Tohoku region, while heavier accumulations are projected from January 21st to the morning of January 22nd, with up to 100 centimeters in Hokuriku and 70 centimeters in Tohoku.

Snowfall could intensify further through January 25th, and residents are being urged to remain on alert.

Source: FNN

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Japan Heads for Snap Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

Japan’s University Entrance Exam Ends Smoothly, Seven Disqualified for Cheating

Japan’s two-day nationwide university entrance exam has concluded without major disruption, even after introducing its first online application system and requiring students to print their own admission tickets.

Osaka Court Rejects Death Row Inmates’ Challenge to Hanging

Three death row inmates have lost a lawsuit seeking to stop executions by hanging, after the Osaka District Court ruled that their claims could not be pursued through an administrative case and that the current method does not violate the Constitution.

Fire Festival Lights Up Cape Shionomisaki

A fire festival was held on January 17th at Cape Shionomisaki in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the southernmost point of Honshu, where organizers set ablaze the roughly 100,000-square-meter “Boro no Shiba” grassland overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Abandoned Suitcases at Narita Surge Ninefold

Dozens of suitcases lined the shelves of a police warehouse near Narita Airport, with around 200 pieces of luggage being stored after being left behind inside the airport, highlighting a growing problem that has become increasingly visible across Japan.

How to Plan for Japan - Without Losing Your Mind!

All the tips you need to get started planning your trip to Japan! (japan-guide.com)

Hokkaido Shinkansen Sapporo Extension Delayed by 12 Years

The long-delayed extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen to Sapporo is facing further setbacks, with the opening now pushed back by more than a decade and total project costs projected to more than double, even as construction steadily advances on the ground.

Wild Boars Stun Late-Night Driver

A group of wild animals startled a driver on a mountain road in Toyama Prefecture, highlighting the risks of unexpected wildlife encounters on rural routes.

Severe Winter Storm Grounds Flights in Hokkaido

A powerful winter pressure pattern is expected to bring severe blizzard conditions mainly to northern Japan through January 15th, prompting authorities to warn of violent snowstorms and high waves that are likely to disrupt transportation. In Hokkaido, flight cancellations mounted as the storm intensified, forcing around 900 passengers to spend the night at airports after services were suspended.

Hokkaido to Ease Brown Bear Alerts

Hokkaido is set to relax the criteria for issuing its so-called “brown bear alert,” making it possible to release warnings even before human injuries occur, as the prefecture seeks to respond more flexibly to the early appearance of dangerous animals.

Wintersweet Flowers Signal the Arrival of Spring in Shiga

Wintersweet flowers, often said to herald the arrival of spring, have reached their peak at a shrine in Omihachiman, Shiga Prefecture. The wintersweet, which produces small, glossy pale yellow blossoms, is in full bloom on the grounds of Sasaki Shrine in the Azuchi district of Omihachiman. About 20 trees have been planted there, including both early- and late-blooming varieties.