Heavy Snow Warnings Issued Along Sea Of Japan Coast

AKITA, Jan 20 (News On Japan) - Warning-level heavy snow has been falling mainly along Japan’s Sea of Japan coast under a strong winter pressure pattern, disrupting transportation services across the region, with authorities urging continued caution as the country is expected to face its longest cold wave in years from January 21st.

Heavy snowfall reached warning levels on January 20th across Sea of Japan coastal areas in northern Japan, already causing major travel disruptions.

JR East said it suspended Akita Shinkansen services in both directions between Morioka and Akita from around 6 a.m. due to heavy snow, and expects operations to resume around 3 p.m.

Airlines have also been hit, with All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines reporting a combined 89 flight cancellations, affecting around 5,700 passengers.

Meteorologists warn that even stronger cold air is expected to move in from January 21st, bringing a once-in-several-years cold wave that could last five days through January 25th.

Forecast snowfall totals through the morning of January 21st are expected to reach 50 centimeters in both Hokkaido and the Tohoku region, while heavier accumulations are projected from January 21st to the morning of January 22nd, with up to 100 centimeters in Hokuriku and 70 centimeters in Tohoku.

Snowfall could intensify further through January 25th, and residents are being urged to remain on alert.

