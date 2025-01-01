Honda Returns to F1 With Aston Martin Power Unit

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Honda will return to Formula One from the 2026 season, marking a renewed entry into the world’s top level of motorsport as the company positions racing as a direct driver of its future passenger car business.

Honda announced on January 20th that it has formed a partnership with Aston Martin and unveiled for the first time the “power unit” it will supply to the team, confirming its full-scale comeback to F1 after stepping away in 2021.

The company previously withdrew from the sport to concentrate management resources on EVs and other electrification efforts, but said it decided to return as carbon-neutral initiatives accelerate within motorsport, including a requirement from 2026 for the use of sustainable fuels.

Under the new rules, the proportion of power delivered by electric motors will also rise from around 20% to 50%, a shift Honda sees as closely aligned with its technology strategy and as an opportunity to demonstrate the competitiveness of its electrified power units on a global stage.

Honda President Toshihiro Mibe said the new regulations are heavily focused on environmental performance, with half of the power coming from electricity, calling F1 the best arena to showcase Honda’s strength in electrification following the engine era while also serving as an ideal environment for developing engineers due to the fast development cycle in racing.

Honda plans to apply technologies developed through its F1 program not only to next-generation EVs and hybrid vehicles, but also to areas such as aviation, with attention now turning to whether the renewed F1 effort can translate into stronger product competitiveness.

