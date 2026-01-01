News On Japan
Japan Astronaut Shares Aurora Footage

Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui has drawn widespread attention for a series of posts showcasing breathtaking views from space, including a video of the aurora that he shared on January 12th shortly before returning.

Commenting on the footage, Yui said, "Maybe the sun worked extra hard knowing I would be returning soon, and I was able to capture a very beautiful aurora."

His return was moved up earlier than planned due to health concerns involving a fellow astronaut, but Yui said the decision-making process itself would be valuable experience for the future of human spaceflight.

Yui also revealed that this mission may have been his last flight, adding that he hopes to focus on mentoring and training younger astronauts going forward.

He also noted that he feels sleep quality may actually be better in space.

Yui came back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on January 15th, after spending about five months on the mission.

Source: FNN

