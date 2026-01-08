News On Japan
Web3

Mos Burger Launches Japan’s First AI Drive-Through

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Mos Burger has launched a hybrid drive-through service combining artificial intelligence and staff support, aiming to improve customer service while helping stores cope with labor shortages.

The operator, Mos Food Services, began a trial of what it says is Japan’s first AI-powered drive-through system on January 21st. The AI not only takes customer orders but can also respond to simple questions, such as suggesting menu items like the Teriyaki Burger and explaining its sweet-and-savory sauce.

Shinichiro Hamasaki, head of the company’s store innovation division, said accuracy remains a major challenge for AI ordering, and Mos Burger is looking to enhance service by having employees assist where needed. “Since precision is the issue, people will fill the gaps,” Hamasaki said, adding that the company wants to develop a “hybrid” approach through collaboration between AI and human workers.

AI drive-through ordering has already been introduced in parts of Europe and the United States, but some companies have reportedly pulled back due to accuracy issues and difficulties handling unexpected problems.

At Mos Burger, store staff listen in as the AI receives orders, then handle checkout input and confirm the final order. The company likened the setup to a senior employee working alongside a trainee, with humans supporting the AI as it continues to learn.

Mos Food Services hopes the hybrid model will reduce staffing pressure while raising the quality of customer interactions. Hamasaki said the company is aiming to cut roughly one worker per shift, though it acknowledges it will be difficult for AI to handle every order without assistance. The current target is closer to a 0.8-person reduction, while also making the ordering experience more engaging for customers.

The company plans to expand the AI drive-through system to five locations during fiscal 2026. Beyond improving accuracy, Mos Burger is also considering future features such as offering customer service in the voice of popular voice actors to create a more distinctive drive-through experience.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Sea Coast Braces For More Heavy Snow

Snow continued across areas mainly along the Sea of Japan coast on January 23rd, prompting warnings of further heavy accumulation as severe cold temperatures lingered and another peak in snowfall was forecast for the weekend. Snowfall intensified around Fukui Prefecture overnight on January 22nd, with even low-lying areas in Hokuriku recording above-average snow depth for this time of year.

Nuclear Reactor Halted After Control Rod Trouble

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it will shut down the reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture after a malfunction occurred while control rods were being withdrawn during restart operations.

Japan Astronaut Shares Aurora Footage

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui has drawn widespread attention for a series of posts showcasing breathtaking views from space, including a video of the aurora that he shared on January 12th shortly before returning.

Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Mos Burger Launches Japan’s First AI Drive-Through

Mos Burger has launched a hybrid drive-through service combining artificial intelligence and staff support, aiming to improve customer service while helping stores cope with labor shortages.

Top Cybersecurity Mistakes That Cost Companies Millions

Security budgets keep rising, yet losses keep piling up. Many breaches trace back to the same avoidable mistakes that show up year after year. The upside is clear: once you know the traps, you can fix them before they drain your balance sheet.

AI Boom Prompts IMF to Upgrade 2026 Global Growth Forecast

The International Monetary Fund said on January 19th that it expects the global economy to expand 3.3% in 2026, raising its forecast by 0.2 percentage points from its previous projection released in October 2025.

5 Challenges Japan Faces As Cashless Payments Expand Nationwide

Japan’s relationship with cash is changing faster than many expected. Mobile wallets, QR codes, and contactless cards are now common in urban centres, driven by government incentives and a growing comfort with digital services.

FC Barcelona and 1xBet: successful partnership proven by time

We often hear the question: who does 1xBet sponsor? In this article, we’re going to talk about the mutually beneficial partnership between this global betting brand and FC Barcelona, one of the best football clubs in the world.

Binance Ventures into Precious Metals with USDT-Settled Gold and Silver Futures

On January 8, 2026, Binance unveiled new perpetual futures contracts for gold and silver settled in USDT, marking a major expansion into precious metals derivatives.

Key Bitcoin Trends to Monitor as 2026 Approaches

As 2026 approaches, several Bitcoin indicators are offering clues about potential market direction.

Android Opera Brings AI-Powered Performance to Osaka

An opera billed as a “performance of the future,” featuring an AI-equipped android singing and appearing alongside humans, will be staged in Osaka.