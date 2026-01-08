Mos Burger Launches Japan’s First AI Drive-Through

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Mos Burger has launched a hybrid drive-through service combining artificial intelligence and staff support, aiming to improve customer service while helping stores cope with labor shortages.

The operator, Mos Food Services, began a trial of what it says is Japan’s first AI-powered drive-through system on January 21st. The AI not only takes customer orders but can also respond to simple questions, such as suggesting menu items like the Teriyaki Burger and explaining its sweet-and-savory sauce.

Shinichiro Hamasaki, head of the company’s store innovation division, said accuracy remains a major challenge for AI ordering, and Mos Burger is looking to enhance service by having employees assist where needed. “Since precision is the issue, people will fill the gaps,” Hamasaki said, adding that the company wants to develop a “hybrid” approach through collaboration between AI and human workers.

AI drive-through ordering has already been introduced in parts of Europe and the United States, but some companies have reportedly pulled back due to accuracy issues and difficulties handling unexpected problems.

At Mos Burger, store staff listen in as the AI receives orders, then handle checkout input and confirm the final order. The company likened the setup to a senior employee working alongside a trainee, with humans supporting the AI as it continues to learn.

Mos Food Services hopes the hybrid model will reduce staffing pressure while raising the quality of customer interactions. Hamasaki said the company is aiming to cut roughly one worker per shift, though it acknowledges it will be difficult for AI to handle every order without assistance. The current target is closer to a 0.8-person reduction, while also making the ordering experience more engaging for customers.

The company plans to expand the AI drive-through system to five locations during fiscal 2026. Beyond improving accuracy, Mos Burger is also considering future features such as offering customer service in the voice of popular voice actors to create a more distinctive drive-through experience.

Source: FNN