Brazilian Tour Guide Arrested for Running Modified GT-Rs

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - A Brazilian national who runs a guide company has been arrested on suspicion of operating sightseeing tours for foreign visitors using illegally modified sports cars, police said.

The suspect, 34, is accused of violating the Road Traffic Act after allegedly having two subcontracted drivers operate two sports cars on a street in Koto Ward, Tokyo, in November last year, with the vehicles fitted with illegally modified mufflers designed to produce louder exhaust noise.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the cars were carrying foreign tourists and toured locations including Tokyo Tower and Daikoku Pier, before the passengers were dropped off and the vehicles were later stopped and cited during a police checkpoint, leading investigators to uncover the alleged offense.

The suspect has denied the allegations, saying he was not aware the cars were improperly maintained.

Source: TBS

Japan Heads Into Snap Election

The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting on January 23rd to dissolve the House of Representatives, with the Lower House set to be formally dissolved at a plenary session later in the day, effectively launching the election campaign.

Japan Sea Coast Braces For More Heavy Snow

Snow continued across areas mainly along the Sea of Japan coast on January 23rd, prompting warnings of further heavy accumulation as severe cold temperatures lingered and another peak in snowfall was forecast for the weekend. Snowfall intensified around Fukui Prefecture overnight on January 22nd, with even low-lying areas in Hokuriku recording above-average snow depth for this time of year.

Japan Astronaut Shares Aurora Footage

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui has drawn widespread attention for a series of posts showcasing breathtaking views from space, including a video of the aurora that he shared on January 12th shortly before returning.

Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Emperor Attends Annual Review Of Japan’s Elite Guards

Japan’s Imperial Guard Police, a little-known force tasked with protecting the Imperial Family and guarding key palace facilities, is marking its 140th anniversary this year, with attention turning to the frontline officers who train daily for emergencies and operate with what they describe as a readiness to risk their lives.

Crackdown on 'Zombie Cigarettes' in Osaka

Two foreign nationals have been arrested and indicted for allegedly smuggling an illegal drug known as “zombie cigarettes” into Japan through Kansai Airport, marking the first time a case involving the substance has been uncovered in Osaka, authorities said on January 20th.

Grave Closures Increase in Japan

A growing number of families in Japan are choosing to close down their family graves, driven by factors such as fewer descendants to inherit burial plots and the difficulty of maintaining graves far from where they now live.

Tattooed Assailant Gets 5 Years

A man accused of stealing items from a convenience store and assaulting an employee who chased after him, causing injuries, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Abe Shooter Gets Life Sentence

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, who was charged with murder and other crimes over the shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was sentenced to life in prison on January 21st in a lay judge trial at the Nara District Court, in line with prosecutors’ request after proceedings that spanned 15 hearings since October 2025. Yamagami showed no change in expression as the life sentence was handed down.

Sparks From a Kotatsu Spread to Futon

A building in Owariasahi, Aichi Prefecture, was engulfed in intense flames on January 18th after firefighters received a call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that a house was on fire.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.