Brazilian Tour Guide Arrested for Running Modified GT-Rs

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - A Brazilian national who runs a guide company has been arrested on suspicion of operating sightseeing tours for foreign visitors using illegally modified sports cars, police said.

The suspect, 34, is accused of violating the Road Traffic Act after allegedly having two subcontracted drivers operate two sports cars on a street in Koto Ward, Tokyo, in November last year, with the vehicles fitted with illegally modified mufflers designed to produce louder exhaust noise.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the cars were carrying foreign tourists and toured locations including Tokyo Tower and Daikoku Pier, before the passengers were dropped off and the vehicles were later stopped and cited during a police checkpoint, leading investigators to uncover the alleged offense.

The suspect has denied the allegations, saying he was not aware the cars were improperly maintained.

Source: TBS