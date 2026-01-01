Karasuyama Washi Makers Enter Peak Season

TOCHIGI, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Karasuyama washi, a traditional Japanese paper with a history spanning some 1,300 years, is now being produced at full pace during the coldest part of the year, as workshops enter their busiest season making sheets used for graduation certificates.

At Karasuyama Washi no Sato, artisans are currently at peak production, creating nearly 30,000 sheets for diplomas, each carefully formed by hand through the papermaking process known as sukiki. Because every sheet is made individually, no two are exactly the same, and the finished paper is valued for its durability, making it well suited for certificates given at major life milestones.

In the process, finely shredded fibers from kozo, a type of mulberry, are mixed with a viscous substance known as neri, extracted from the root of the tororo-aoi plant. The liquid helps the fibers spread evenly through the water, making it easier to form an even sheet.

“The neri is extremely sensitive to temperature,” said Hiroko Fukuda of Karasuyama Washi no Sato. “When the water warms up, the thickness disappears. The colder the water is, the better the washi becomes.”

Weather forecaster Naoko Takayasu also tried her hand at papermaking during the visit, struggling with the weight and balance of the tools as she attempted to lift and shape the sheet.

“It’s heavy! Ah, it got lopsided!” Takayasu said.

Fukuda explained that the uneven result is a common first-time pattern. “That’s the original mark that beginners tend to make,” she said.

Takayasu admitted the process was far more difficult than expected. “It’s hard. I never imagined making just one sheet of paper could be this demanding. It was heavy and exhausting,” she said, noting that while skilled craftsmen make it look effortless, mastering the technique takes time and experience.

