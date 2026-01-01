Japan Department Store Sales Slip for First Time in Five Years

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Japan’s department store sales fell for the first time in five years in 2025, as spending by foreign visitors shifted toward lower-priced goods and pushed down average purchase amounts.

The Japan Department Stores Association said on January 23rd that total sales at department stores nationwide came to 5.6754 trillion yen in 2025, down 1.5% from the previous year, marking the first decline in five years.

Tax-free sales to inbound tourists dropped 12.7% from a year earlier to 566.7 billion yen, contributing to the overall decline. The association said demand among foreign shoppers has moved toward cheaper consumable items, which lowered spending per customer.

Source: テレ東BIZ