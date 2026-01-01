News On Japan
Business

Japan Department Store Sales Slip for First Time in Five Years

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Japan’s department store sales fell for the first time in five years in 2025, as spending by foreign visitors shifted toward lower-priced goods and pushed down average purchase amounts.

The Japan Department Stores Association said on January 23rd that total sales at department stores nationwide came to 5.6754 trillion yen in 2025, down 1.5% from the previous year, marking the first decline in five years.

Tax-free sales to inbound tourists dropped 12.7% from a year earlier to 566.7 billion yen, contributing to the overall decline. The association said demand among foreign shoppers has moved toward cheaper consumable items, which lowered spending per customer.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Deep Freeze To Linger Into Early February

The Japan Meteorological Agency has released its one-month forecast covering the period from January 24th to February 23rd, warning that cold air is likely to continue flowing into the country through early February before temperatures begin trending upward later in the month. Heavy snow has continued to fall along the Sea of Japan coast as a strong winter pressure pattern drives intense cold air into the region, prompting authorities to warn of large-scale traffic disruptions and other snow-related disasters.

Seven Party Leaders Face Off On Live TV

With the House of Representatives election officially kicking off on January 27, seven party leaders appeared on Fuji TV’s “Sunday Report THE PRIME” to debate how quickly they could deliver the consumption tax cuts many are promising as a response to rising prices, along with the rationale for the snap dissolution and Japan’s security policy as tensions with China persist.

Ueno Zoo’s Twin Pandas Make Final Appearance

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas, Xiaoxiao and Leilei, were seen for the last time in Japan on January 25th, after it was decided they will be returned to China.

Japan Heads Into Snap Election

The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting on January 23rd to dissolve the House of Representatives, with the Lower House set to be formally dissolved at a plenary session later in the day, effectively launching the election campaign.

Japan Astronaut Shares Aurora Footage

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui has drawn widespread attention for a series of posts showcasing breathtaking views from space, including a video of the aurora that he shared on January 12th shortly before returning.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan Department Store Sales Slip for First Time in Five Years

Japan’s department store sales fell for the first time in five years in 2025, as spending by foreign visitors shifted toward lower-priced goods and pushed down average purchase amounts.

Will Pay Rises in Japan Finally Outpace Inflation This Year?

Japan’s wages have risen by more than 5% for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025, and this year’s annual spring wage negotiations are set to begin in late January, raising fresh questions over whether pay growth can finally catch up with inflation and what steps are needed to restore household purchasing power.

AI Data Center Rivalry Intensifies

A large-scale AI data center has begun operating on the site of a former factory in Sakai, Osaka, raising expectations that artificial intelligence will become even more embedded in everyday life while also highlighting the growing battle for dominance in AI infrastructure and its potential impact on Japan’s economy.

Japan’s Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply on Semiconductor Exports

Japan’s trade balance remained in the red for a fifth consecutive year in 2025, but the deficit narrowed sharply as exports, led by semiconductors, rose to a record high.

Sony To Spin Off TV Business

Sony has announced it will spin off its television business as competition in the global TV market continues to intensify, saying it has reached a basic agreement with major Chinese electronics maker TCL to begin talks toward a strategic partnership.

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rate Hits 2.35%, Highest Level in 27 Years

Japan’s long-term interest rates, which directly influence fixed mortgage borrowing costs and broader financing conditions across the economy, continued their rapid climb and reached the 2.35% range on January 20th, marking the highest level in roughly 27 years as investors grew increasingly uneasy about Japan’s fiscal outlook and stepped up bond selling amid political pledges for consumption tax cuts that some market participants believe could become permanent.

BizReach And The New Reality Of Job Switching In Japan

More people in Japan are looking to change jobs as work styles and values shift in the post-pandemic era, pushing individuals to seek better roles that match their skills, experience, and lifestyle, while companies facing digital transformation and new business pressures are also reshaping hiring by expanding mid-career recruitment.

Pay Calculator: Instantly Calculate Your Net Salary & Take-Home Pay (2026 Updated)

Knowing your actual salary is the most crucial thing ever. A pay calculator will help you get out of the calculation that may give you confusing figures, and enable you to see the exact amount of what you will be taking home after deductions.