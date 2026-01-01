Japan Moves to Tighten Citizenship Rules

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - The government on January 23rd compiled a comprehensive set of measures after holding a ministerial meeting on foreign resident policy, stressing the need for “orderly coexistence.”

Under the plan, Japan will tighten requirements for naturalization, extending the minimum residency period needed to obtain Japanese citizenship from the current “five years or more” to “10 years or more.”

Meanwhile, the government decided to postpone introducing specific measures to restrict land purchases by foreign nationals, instead continuing discussions on the issue. A new panel of experts will be launched in February, with the government aiming to draw up basic policy guidelines by around this summer.

Source: テレ東BIZ