TOKYO - Asset reports for all 465 members of Japan's House of Representatives elected in February 2026 have been released, showing average declared assets of 32.78 million yen, up 6.09 million yen from the previous disclosure.

The total covers financial assets such as savings and deposits, excluding stocks, as well as real estate holdings.

Lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party accounted for nine of the 10 highest asset totals.

LDP lawmaker Ichiro Aizawa ranked first with declared assets of 790.44 million yen, while LDP Vice President Taro Aso placed third with 601.53 million yen.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reported assets of 11.43 million yen, including land and other property in Nara, below the average for all Lower House members.

The 68 female lawmakers reported average assets of 13.48 million yen, equivalent to about 40% of the average for their male counterparts.

Source: FNN