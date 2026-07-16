Imperial House Law Revision Clears Upper House Hurdle

TOKYO - A bill to revise the Imperial House Law was approved by an Upper House special committee on July 16, paving the way for its expected enactment on July 17.

The legislation was passed by a majority comprising the ruling parties, the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito and Sanseito. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi opposed the measure.

The bill is intended to secure a stable number of imperial family members by allowing female members to retain their royal status after marriage and permitting male-line descendants of former branches of the imperial family to be adopted into the imperial household.

Under the proposed revisions, a male child born to an adopted member would be eligible to succeed to the Imperial Throne.

The Constitutional Democratic Party objected to the provision, arguing that the Diet had not sufficiently discussed imperial succession. It submitted an amendment that would have removed the adoption-related clauses and other provisions, but the proposal was rejected.

The bill is expected to be approved at a plenary session of the House of Councillors and enacted on July 17.

Source: Kyodo