Japan Seen Allowing Crypto ETFs as Early as 2028

TOKYO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - According to the Nikkei, Japan is expected to lift its ban on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in crypto assets as early as 2028.

The Financial Services Agency plans to revise an enforcement ordinance under the Investment Trust Act to add crypto assets to the list of “specified assets,” which defines the main investment targets for mutual funds, paving the way for asset management firms under SBI Holdings and Nomura Holdings to develop related products. The move would make crypto assets such as Bitcoin more accessible to both individual and institutional investors, broadening the range of investment options in Japan’s asset management market.

Source: テレ東BIZ

