Japanese Physical AI Robot Cinnamon 1 Debuts

TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - A Japanese-developed humanoid AI robot known as “cinnamon 1,” standing about 170 centimeters tall and weighing roughly 70 kilograms, has drawn attention as a next-generation “physical AI” robot designed to understand real-world environments and act within them.

This year is increasingly being described as the starting point for physical AI, and cinnamon 1 is being positioned as a potential challenger to the dominance of the United States and China in robot AI development.

Cinnamon 1 is a full-scale humanoid robot built to perform practical work rather than entertainment-focused tasks. While its outer body is manufactured overseas, its core intelligence is powered by AI developed in-house by a Japanese robotics company. The robot is expected to carry a price tag of around 18 million yen. Unlike smaller robots designed for acrobatics or demonstrations, cinnamon 1 was intentionally built with a human-like height and weight so it can physically replace people in real work environments.

One of its defining features is its advanced conversational ability combined with situational awareness. In addition to holding natural conversations, the robot can describe its surroundings in real time by processing visual information captured by three small cameras mounted on its chest. Using these inputs, cinnamon 1 can recognize studio layouts, equipment, people, lighting conditions, and overall atmosphere, and then articulate what it sees in coherent language, demonstrating its ability to connect perception with verbal explanation.

The most distinctive and globally unprecedented feature of cinnamon 1, however, is its gesture-based control system. The robot can recognize predefined hand gestures and translate them directly into actions. For example, a specific hand sign can trigger a handshake, while another can prompt a waving motion. These gestures can be customized and programmed in advance, allowing users to issue commands without speaking. This gesture-recognition technology is described as a world-first and has been patented.

This capability addresses environments where voice-based instructions are impractical or unreliable. In noisy or restrictive settings such as construction sites, factories, or airports—where voices may be drowned out by machinery, distance, or safety equipment—gesture-based commands allow the robot to receive instructions clearly and immediately. This gives cinnamon 1 a practical advantage over AI robots that rely solely on voice interaction.

From an operational standpoint, cinnamon 1 is designed for sustained labor. A battery unit built into its back allows it to operate for approximately three hours at a time. By replacing batteries as needed, the robot could theoretically function around the clock, making it suitable for continuous work shifts in industrial or manufacturing environments.

Development discussions are already underway with large corporations, and there is growing expectation that cinnamon 1 could be deployed in real workplaces within the year. With its combination of human-scale physical design, environmental understanding, conversational ability, and gesture-based control, the robot is being positioned not as a novelty, but as a serious tool for replacing or supporting human labor in demanding real-world settings.

