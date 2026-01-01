Toyota Retains Global Sales Lead for Sixth Straight Year

TOKYO, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corp. said on January 29th that its global vehicle sales in 2025 reached a record high, marking the sixth consecutive year the automaker has ranked first worldwide, supported by strong demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Global sales for Toyota alone, including the Lexus brand, totaled 10,536,807 vehicles in 2025, up 3.7 percent from 2024 and the highest level on record.

Overseas sales also hit a record, rising 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 9,035,544 vehicles, with solid demand in North America and Japan cited as the main drivers of growth.

In North America in particular, hybrid models such as the Camry and Sienna performed strongly, and sales of electrified vehicles—including hybrids and electric vehicles—reached a record 4,994,894 units worldwide.

When including group companies Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, Toyota’s total global sales in 2025 also set a new high, increasing 4.6 percent from 2024 to 11,322,575 vehicles.

The figure far exceeded sales by second-ranked Germany’s Volkswagen, which sold about 8.98 million vehicles, allowing Toyota to maintain its position as the world’s top-selling automaker for a sixth straight year.

Source: FNN