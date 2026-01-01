British Museum Opens First Exhibition Dedicated to the Samurai

LONDON, Feb 01 (News On Japan) - The “SAMURAI” exhibition, which opens at the British Museum in London next month, traces the roles, traditions, and rise and fall of the warrior class through around 280 objects, including a suit of armor presented by the Tokugawa family to Queen Victoria in 1860.

Alongside historical artifacts, the exhibition also features contemporary artworks inspired by samurai culture, showing how samurai ideals and aesthetics continue to influence people around the world today. Explanations are also provided on how samurai culture shaped modern popular media, including the character designs of the American film series Star Wars.

Curator Rosina Buckland said interest in the samurai has endured globally, adding that while the fascination is widespread both inside and outside Japan, the many different roles samurai played throughout history are still not well understood overseas, and the exhibition aims to address that gap.

The special exhibition runs from February 3 through May 4.

Source: TBS