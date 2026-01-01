Japanese Olympic Team Arrives in Milan

MILAN, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - With the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics set to open on February 6, the Japanese Olympic team arrived in Milan on February 1, led by head of delegation Hidehito Ito and deputy head Masahiko Harada, marking the start of final preparations for the Games.

Ito said the team would focus on fine-tuning conditions ahead of competition, adding that he wanted to provide full support to the athletes as they approach the main event. Several freestyle skiing competitors, including Ryu Sugai, Kokone Kondo and Yuina Koga, also spoke to reporters upon arrival, expressing their determination to reach the podium and, for some, to redeem themselves after the Beijing Games.

Source: Kyodo